Former FCA advice director Linda Woodall passes away

By

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has offered his condolences on behalf of the regulator following the death of former advice and life insurance director, Linda Woodall.

A point of contact is provided through the FCA website to remember Woodall, who passed away in September.

She joined the FCA in 2001 and held various roles across a variety of disciplines at the watchdog.

The regulator says she will be remembered for leading cross-sector work on how to plan for an aging population.

Bailey says: “I was deeply saddened by the news of Linda. She was such a good colleague, someone who was deeply committed to her work and the organisation. She was hugely enthusiastic about such an important topic and I have met many people from chief executives to consumers who volunteered to me that they had sought Linda out to get the benefit of her thoughts and advice.”

Woodall became a non-executive director and retail conduct advisory panel member with management consultant Huntswood and a non-executive director with Aegons independent governance committee after leaving the FCA earlier this year.

An Aegon spokeswoman says: “Aegon and its IGC members were deeply saddened to hear of Linda’s untimely passing. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Rory Percival 9th October 2018 at 4:35 pm

    For two periods at the regulator I worked in Linda’s area. She was always very approachable, pragmatic, sensible and good fun. I never met anyone who had anything but a good word to say about Linda. Real shame.

