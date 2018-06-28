Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA refuses to rule out drawdown charge cap as regulator calls for ‘pounds and pence’ fees

By

The FCA has refused to rule out a cap on drawdown charges as it releases a flagship report into the state of the retirement market since the pension freedoms.

In its Retirement Outcomes Review published this morning, the FCA is calling on providers to establish ready-made drawdown “investment pathways” to simplify retirement choices and improve engagement from consumers.

The regulator has suggested these pathways could fall into three camps, mapping to three common consumer goals: taking money to provide and income in retirement; taking the money over a short period of time; and keeping invested for a long period and making occasional withdrawals.

The regulator has found concerns over value for money in drawdown, including significant variance in charges, which can be complex, opaque or tough to compare, so has set out plans to force firms to show a one-year charge figure in pounds and pence in the key features illustration they provide to consumers.

One-third back compulsory advice on drawdown

The review says: “If firms fail to introduce investment pathways with appropriate charge levels, the FCA has not ruled out introducing a cap on drawdown charges.”

Association of British Insurers chief executive Huw Evans says: “Providers are working hard to encourage consumers to seek guidance and advice to help them make the right decisions for their personal circumstances. Introducing a set of investment pathways for customers going into drawdown is a common-sense approach which should strike the right balance between engaging them in decision-making while taking away some of the complexity.”

According to FCA research, a third of drawdown consumers are 100 per cent invested in cash. Because the FCA says half of these are likely to suffer on income in retirement, it is proposing new rules to force consumers to take an active choice before being placed into cash.

It also wants to see reform of so-called ‘wake-up’ packs, so they are sent earlier and more regularly – every five years from the age of 50 – fitting information into a single page summary.

Recommended

Behind the numbers: Passive ESG: Growing and evolving

A rise of sustainable passive funds sparks new trend among trackers Sustainable investing has historically been associated with active management. But passive strategies can also incorporate environmental, social and governance criteria, and the growing flows into passive ESG investments are evidence that an increasing number of investors believe in the merits of a passive approach […]

Lesley Titcombe
19

Regulator asks advisers for help on DB transfer charging

The Pensions Regulator wants advisers to suggest ways to charge for defined benefit transfer advice on pots that are just over the £30,000 advice threshold. Speaking at the Investment Association Annual Policy conference, TPR chief executive Lesley Titcomb discussed the need for more cost-effective financial advice, particularly when it comes to DB transfers. Henry Tapper: […]
1

Standard Life bosses to join Phoenix board

Two Standard Life Aberdeen bosses will join the board of Phoenix Group once its acquisition of Standard Life’s UK and European insurance businesses completes. Pensions and savings business chief executive Barry O’Dwyer and global distribution head Campbell Fleming will join Phoenix’s board. Standard Life Aberdeen announced in February it was selling its insurance arm to Phoenix […]

Leading the pack, ingenuity,standing out from the crowd concept.
1

Building the perfect financial adviser

Can you go from zero to planning hero? New recruits are not entering the advice industry at the rate required to meet the growing need for service, despite strong salaries and job satisfaction. A joint report from recruitment consultants BWD and Money Marketing earlier this year showed average adviser earnings soared to £93,100 in 2017, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Zurich adds offshore bonds to platform in adviser tax push

Zurich has added Utmost Wealth Solutions’ Isle of Man range of offshore investment bonds to its platform. The addition of the Evolution and Estate Planning bond are part of Zurich’s ongoing platform investment. Utmost says that with the recent acquisition of Generali PanEurope – now Utmost PanEurope – it is now the second largest cross-border […]

Invesco ends fight over fees with investment trust

Invesco Perpetual has resolved its recent corporate governance dispute with its trust Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income. In a stock exchange announcement this morning, Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income says it has reappointed Invesco as the manager on a revised management fee basis in a deal reflecting the previously agreed arrangements between the parties. The news comes […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com