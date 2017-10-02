FCA agrees FSCS funding reform

The FCA has provisionally agreed a set of reforms to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

The regulator released a set of proposals for changing how the lifeboat fund is paid for late last year.

It put a number of specific ideas out to the market from its FSCS review, including collecting data from advisers on how many high-risk products they recommend and making structured deposit intermediaries pay for consumer FSCS protection.

It also asked the industry for its opinions on whether product providers should contribute to the FSCS and whether it could introduce mandatory wording on professional indemnity insurance policies for personal investment firms.

The consultation closed at the end of March this year.

Minutes for the FCA board’s July meeting, published last week, show the FCA executive committee was given a report on what the industry had said about the proposals in the consultation, and agreed with a recommendation that was presented to it.

It will revisit the reform package in October before setting out its final rules.

The minutes read: “Feedback from the consultation was provided in the board paper. The board agreed with the recommendation presented and noted that a policy statement and final rules would be published in the autumn.

“It was noted that the FSCS Funding Review would be considered further by the board in October.”

The FCA said it could not comment on what recommendation had been agreed to before the recommendations from the FSCS review return to the board for final approval in October.