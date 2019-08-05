FCA rebuffs criticism it lacks resources to tackle scams

The FCA has defended the way it tackles potential pension scams as it responded to a report from MPs, which suggests the regulator lacks enough resources.

In a report published today the work and pensions select committee suggests the watchdog should review how it combats pension scams.

It expressed concern the FCA’s dedicated scams team only consists of approximately 10 people, out of 3,700 staff.

But the regulator says the figure of 10 staff related to a specific question aimed at FCA director Deborah Jones at an evidence session back in February.

It says it currently has 100 full-time staff working on pension scams and similar issues.

Jones was asked about the size of her own team that numbers 10 people and is a specialist supervisory team that looks at authorised firms that may be involved in scams activity, according to the FCA.

It points to a follow up letter written by chief executive Andrew Bailey in March that explains its approach to scams.

This outlined a typical pension scam case may involve the pension scam supervisory team looking at the adviser firm advising customers while a different team looks at Sipp operators holding the investment.

Another team looks at discretionary fund managers that is being used as a wrapper underlying the Sipp investment, a different team checks underlying funds and another team probes introducers.

Once supervisory work is undertaken the most serious cases are referred to an enforcement team for investigation.

A spokesman says: “As the FCA explained in the letter to the committee, the number of people working on pension scams is far greater than 10. While there are 10 full-time dedicated permanent staff working on this, overall we currently have over 100 full-time staff working on pension scams and similar issues.

“This includes the specialist supervision team, the pension scam intelligence team, the whistleblowing team, the campaigns team, the firm and customer contact centre, as well as other areas around the FCA.”