FCA puts pension transfer exam standard under review

The FCA is reviewing the content of its pension transfer specialist examination standard in light of recent issues with pension transfer advice, Money Marketing understands.
The regulator does not offer qualifications but it does have a role in setting standards for exams and publishes “appropriate examination standards” guidance.
Money Marketing understands a working group, mostly made up of people from training organisations, met this week to discuss the regulator’s proposed amendments to ApEx21, the appropriate exam standard number for the pension transfer specialist exam standard.
The group was also canvassing views on further areas to include in ApEx21.
It is understood that if a decision is made to update the exam standard then the FCA will consult with the wider industry.
According to the FCA website, it expects to review its exam standards every three to five years, based on need.
Qualification providers use the appropriate examination standards to develop their syllabi and learning materials.
Nine advice firms have stopped advising on pension transfers following the British Steel pension crisis. One of the firms, Active Wealth, has now gone into liquidation and the Financial Services Compensation Scheme is preparing to declare it in default.
The Chartered Insurance Institute launched a pension transfer qualification last year.
I quite agree, and can I go as far as saying all case checkers and reviewers both at the FCA and FOS be made to pass these exams as well and in doing so fund it themselves, I know my respect for them would go up 10 fold
It seems to me current FCA and FOS staff are probably no better qualified than you average burger flipper at MacDonalds (obviously other burger establishments are available)
O come off it!!! Exams have nothing to do with it, Its the morality and Integrity of the Adviser, neither of which can be quantified by examination, The government / Regulator are pancaking about the PPF, its got nothing to do with the advice. The Individual client has obtained by “Statuary Right” the option of transferring their own retained benefits to an alternative provider. Or is the Regulator in conflict with the law of our land. I have noticed that the majority of “Scams” utilised recently Authorised Advisers, maybe we should be looking at the authorisation of these individuals and who has authorised them!!!
Absolutely correct Robert, there are many qualified crooks! if exams are the answer how did this happen as advisers already have to be qualifeid and have gained special permissions.
Absolutely spot on. As George Osbourne stood in the House and announced pension freedoms I thought the FCA would be having kittens. The law is what the law is and the regulator is not equipped to police the situation and has been playing catch up ever since. Whether advisers are immoral or unethical or not is moot (some are) or are they just aiding and abetting clients exercising their statutory rights. Which ever the adviser should be very careful not to justify the unjustifiable.
So does that mean we have to pay for and sit the Pension Transfer exam again, I cannot see the CII missing another opportunity to line their pockets and make some excuse as to why they wish to ignore CPD as proof that you pension knowledge is up to date
If you want an example for failed regulation in action then this is it. The horse has bolted long ago and the FCA is spending it’s time locking up the chicken coup.
Passing an exam in itself doesn’t prove an awful lot except that at that moment in time you had acquired enough knowledge to pass the exam.
G60 as it was, was actually good at the time and reasonably hard to pass as would be a lawyers,vet’s or dentists exam. However one doesn’t remain competent if 20 years or so after passing the driving test, you then start to drive.
Without lecturing, if having listened to, counselled and advised an individual client based on their own circumstances and objectives a transfer is or isn’t recommended, it will be a combination of qualifications, experience and common sense that determines the outcome.
British Steel via Tata and HMG have acted imprudently, some ‘advisers’ have jumped on the bandwagon but that doesn’t mean a kneejerk reaction is needed.
As for the exam’s they obviously do have relevance but the professional bodies need to ensure they continue to be relevant and represent a recognisable standard. CPD is needed to ensure the foundations are converted into buildings not simply tinkered with and remaining as foundations.
Problem here is the regulator doesn’t lay down in writing exactly what is required from a compliance point. And FOS then works from a different set of unknown rules.
The problem right from the start was the idea that an adviser with G60 passed just after the Flood was qualified to advise on pensions post 6 April 2015. In addition to holding AF3 (post April 2015) or AF7 an adviser should also have passed AF4.
Perhaps it is me but I can’t help but wonder why the Employer, The Pension Trustees,The Regulator and the FCA allowed a situation that’s akin to letting babies play with razor blades develop in the first place. The average employee before advice will have no concept of the pro’s and con’s of transfer and all the implications for their long term security. They have to trust in the integrity of the adviser and the regulator’s ability to police them. As more and more longstanding final salary schemes are closed there ought to be a drive to put in place accepted standards of protection for the pension members and they should be set by those with responsibility for releasing the innocent to the wolves. When will the regulator accept – you can’t test integrity through exams.
fca not fit for purpose