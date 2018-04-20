Money Marketing
FCA policy chief: We can’t force people to save

By
David-Geale-700.jpg
FCA policy director David Geale

The FCA’s policy director has said that the regulator will not “force individuals to save their own money” as it lines up a new joint pensions strategy with The Pensions Regulator.

Speaking at a seminar outlining the FCA’s approach to the new strategy, for which it is currently seeking industry feedback, David Geale said that the regulator is unlikely to ask for sweeping new powers or intervene heavily in the pension arena, acknowledging that some consumers cannot be prevented from making bad decisions.

In a video of the speech released by the FCA yesterday, Geale says: “We cannot remove all risk of harm to consumers. This isn’t a perfect world. Macroeconomic conditions will affect investment performance, and that will affect people’s income in retirement. Some consumers will continue to prioritise cash today rather than saving for tomorrow and longer-term security.

“We need to recognise that some risk in pensions is actually a good thing if you want to try to achieve the returns that may be possible. When we look at things like investment risk, it may be just as risky to have no investment risk.

“Our final strategy will not necessarily contain a big list of new interventions…We may also not be able to deliver what you want us to deliver, it may not be within our power to do everything you would like us to do.

“As regulators we cannot force individuals to save more of their own money…but we can ensure they understand the implications of what they do save and what they don’t save.”

Geale added that while it was still “early days” on the effect of the freedoms, FCA stats had shown significant increases in drawdown sales and individuals opting to take cash payments out of their pension.

However, he said that hybrid products had not come onto the market as rapidly as the FCA predicted.

“With our competition hat on, we have yet to see the full range of innovation we may have expected in terms of product development. The innovation we have seen has been around tools to help people, which is a good thing, but perhaps we were expecting a little bit more around product as well, thinking about combinations of flexibility and guarantees for mass market consumers.”

Profile: Fiducia on really knowing your clients

Fiducia managing director on ‘good old-fashioned’ customer service in the digital world Anthony Scott is adept in the art of communication. As an adviser and a novelist (he has written the novels ‘On Ashover Hill’ and ‘The Birthday Gift’) it is crucial for the Fiducia Group managing director to engage and build a rapport with […]

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpg

FCA warns over advisers giving ‘inadequate information’ to DB transfer specialists

The FCA has reiterated its warnings that advisers outsourcing defined benefit transfer advice to firms with relevant qualifications cannot divorce themselves from responsibility for the eventual recommendation. While existing FCA rules require additional qualifications to advise on DB transfers, and the FCA has written to all firms who have DB transfer permissions as part of […]

1

Lib Dems: Scrapping pot follows member was ‘incompetent’

The Liberal Democrats have branded the government’s decision to delay a pot follows member pension system “incompetent”. The Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions Stephen Lloyd MP says the move by pensions minister Guy Opperman shows how “rudderless” the current government is on pensions policy. Last October Opperman suggested the pot follows member initiative […]

  1. Robert Milligan 20th April 2018 at 11:38 am

    Absolutely Correct,,, it is fundamentally “Not” the regulator nor in-deed the Governments remit to force it, or make it mandatory for people to use the Tax breaks open to them through-out their working lives. Its the individual’s own aspirations which should be the grounds upon which, (if necessary utilising the help of an IFA) to set aside assets which can provide the income in retirement, whether you use Tax incentives upfront or fund for tax free income post retirement is bespoke to one’s own financial situation. We need to stop the Product Providers pontificating on the Tax incentives paid to them directly from HMRC to fund their own employed remuneration, Stop the nanny state interfering with financial planning and set a date in the future from which no State benefits will be paid. Then we would see, responsible financial “Set A Side” from an individuals earnings to have a family, buy a home and save for an happy retirement.

  2. Julian Stevens 20th April 2018 at 11:41 am

    There’ll be more documentation for them to consider though. Of that we can be fairly certain.

  3. Grey Area 20th April 2018 at 1:58 pm

    This all rather misses the elephant in the room.

    Before touching on the big grey thing, it is the Government’s role to force people to save, whether it’s their own money or someone else’s (employers mainly) and this is what they do.

    However, it IS the regulator’s role to make the environment for saving as optimal as possible. How well does it do?

    Not well I’m afraid. Two reasons. Firstly, regulators act under the false premise that creating more rules modifies the behaviour of bad faith actors. Secondly, regulation has created a great deal of complexity whilst at the same time managing to create uncertainty.

    The result is increased cost and reduced availability of advice by placing unnecessary burdens on advisers acting in good faith. At the same time it has singularly failed to pick up on, and address in a timely manner, the big ticket items such PPI, DB transfers, etc.

    Curiously it’s much easier to get a loan or credit card than to save. The latter is much harder and much more expensive. This works fine for advisers and richer clients, not so well for the masses.

    None of this is deliberate, it’s all done with the best of intentions. It’s a grand idea for everyone to be driving around in BMWs, Mercedes and Jaguars. It’s another thing to ban lesser vehicles, pricing people out of the market, and then blaming the car companies.

    The answer is quite simple but politically unacceptable so the status quo is likely to remain. However, the current environment is great for advisers so I suggest everyone keeps quiet, picks the clients they want, charges what they want, and makes a jolly good living. Worrying about saving is not the job of advisers – when the regulator wants to make it easier and worthwhile to help the wider public I have no doubt we’ll all respond positively…

