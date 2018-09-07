How far will the FCA take platform fee disclosure?

The FCA has been hinting at ramping up disclosure of platform and asset management fees, leading some to believe it is a matter of time before investors can compare prices for investment solutions as easily as they can for other consumer products.

Regulation such as Mifid II, alongside the FCA’s asset management and platform market studies, has shown the regulator’s intention when it comes to increasing transparency of costs and charges across the value chain.

However, questions remain whether comparison tools – particularly those that seek to compare platform costs with fund fees included – can overcome the complexity that is embedded in the market.

Taking transparency further

In its interim report on the platform market, published in July, the FCA was tight-lipped about how far it might take fee disclosure, but open about the fact it was looking at strengthening disclosure requirements already in place.

The report says: “We are not proposing additional costs and charges disclosure rules at this stage. Yet we want to see more innovation in the way platforms present their Mifid II costs and charges data.

“This will help consumers to assess and compare the total cost of investing; for example, by providing customers with interactive tools to calculate and personalise total charges, and to better raise awareness of fund charges.”

It goes on to say that, before its final report next year, the FCA will assess if the industry has innovated sufficiently.

The report says: “We will then see if we need to introduce further remedies to make sure the industry uses the opportunity created by Mifid II to genuinely help consumers compare and choose platforms.”

Mifid II came into force in January and has already mandated clearer communication of fund, platform and advice fees to clients.

On top of that, in April the FCA introduced measures that follow on from its asset management market study, requiring enhanced independence on funds’ boards, and tackling weak price competition and lack of clarity in fund objectives.

In line with their drive towards strengthening of oversight, Fundscape director Bella Caridade-Ferreira is taking her existing Compare the Platform tool one step further and developing a service that will allow a comparison between platforms with fund fees factored in.

However, it requires co-operation from platforms, which can be reluctant to disclose fund fees, in particular where they have negotiated a highly discounted rate based on business volume.

According to Caridade-Ferreira, it is only a matter of time before the FCA demands this level of transparency anyway.

Fool’s gold: How Mifid II has revealed the true cost of funds

She says: “Compare the Platform is looking at expanding to a full comparison of platform plus fund fees. In a way, the platforms would be better off joining the project themselves rather than waiting for the FCA to force them to.”

Lang Cat consulting director Mike Barrett says Mifid II has set the bar high in terms of disclosure but once a client is invested in funds on a platform it becomes very hard to make meaningful price comparisons with alternative solutions.

He agrees tools like the one Fundscape is developing may, in theory, help the consumer and would fit with the objectives of the FCA, but he is not entirely convinced that practical issues can be resolved.

Barrett says: “I’m interested to see how such a comparison tool could overcome those challenges.”

Adviser view Scott Gallacher

Director,

Rowley Turton There are two phases in this area. We have got increased transparency on the fund charges and the second phase will be that, as people start looking at that, it will start changing adviser and investor behaviour and it will make cost an increasing factor [in fund selection]. If you look at Hargreaves Lansdown, it has a number of share classes that have a discount on the fund charge. Its platform charge is relatively expensive but if you are using those select funds that negates some of that. If you are looking at platform-to-platform cost it would be difficult to know that. Being able to compare it is fine but I’m not sure whether the FCA needs to be involved.

A clearer picture?

Nucleus chief customer officer Barry Neilson also highlights the complexity of individual client cases as a barrier to comparison.

Neilson says: “We have been slightly negative about these tools in the past, partly because no one has managed to come up with a solution that properly recognises all the different platform charging models, but also due to the differing complexity of individual clients.”

Caridade-Ferreira sees the main obstacle to transparency as the confidential deals between fund groups and platforms.

She says: “The FCA believes fund groups are keeping prices artificially high and not giving all platforms the best prices.

“This happens because the deals they make are confidential.”

She believes the FCA hopes to lessen pricing complacency and make the industry more competitive by eventually forcing platforms to disclose the deals they have with fund groups.

According to Caridade-Ferreira, apart from the clearer picture for investors, the resulting increase in price pressure will also benefit the platforms themselves.

Barrett says for clues on where the FCA is going on this topic, advisers should look at a research paper published by the regulator in April, which proposed some solutions to make consumers more aware of fees.

The FCA found that the strategies that best encouraged consumers to choose cheaper fees were when the investment platform presented warning notifications stating the costs and charges of funds selected as well as a chart comparing a fund’s charges with others in the same asset class.

Although the tools investigated in the research paper and the one Fundscape is developing are targeted more at direct investors, their impact would certainly be felt in the advice sector.

First Wealth partner Claire Phillips says that once an effective comparison tool is established, it seems reasonable that it would become good practice to make use of it in the advice process.

Phillips says: “Any pricing tools that made it easier to compare [fund and platform] fees we would look at incorporating into our research process. As an adviser you should be able to do a full and meaningful price comparison.

“However, it would only be one part of the research as factors such as platform accessibility and quality of administration are only a couple of the other qualities we consider.

“There are always going to be limitations to these kinds of comparisons. For example, if a fund is not available on some platforms then it would not be a like-for-like comparison, but at least it would give you a good idea of where you stand.”