Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA plans to strenthen safeguards against ‘phoenixing’

By

/j/l/t/UK_London_Eye_Bird_Gloomy_480.jpgThe FCA has said it is taking a closer look at how it might be able to identify advice firms attempting to avoid their liabilities through so-called phoenixing.

The practice has hit the headlines a number of times in recent years, where individuals or firms that see future complaints coming down the line decide to fold into the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, leaving the wider advice profession to coer the mis-selling claims, only to become re-authorised by the FCA at a later date.

Money Marketing research earlier this year found that, of the 91 firms that were declared in default and therefore open to compensation claims between the start of the year and the end of July,  46 still have directors listed as active on the FCA Register.

In a paper today outlining how the regulator plans to approach authorisations, it notes that respondants to its consultation had criticised an alleged lack of rigour at the point of authorisation, as opposed to fines and penalties once mis-selling was committed.

The FCA says: “We know that there is an issue with firms or individuals seeking to avoid liabilities by liquidating and transferring their assets to a new or different firm where they will continue to trade…The challenge here is that evidence of misselling and resultant liabilities to consumers can take a long time to emerge and is often not available when firms or individuals seek authorisation in new or different firms.”

Is the FCA’s approach to phoenix firms on the right track?

The regulator adds that it is assessing options on how to “strengthen the quality and timeliness of the data we gather on firms”, with specific reference made to the financial advice sector.

The FCA is also rolling out training for caseworkers to help them pick up phoenixing by financial advisers.

However, the regulator cautions that its vetting proceedures will never be perfect.

It says: “An authorisation process, no matter how effective, cannot guarantee that firms or individuals will not subsequently treat customers unfairly or engage in misconduct.

“While previous misconduct will be considered as part of an application for an individual  approval, it is not an automatic bar to being approved. The severity of the misconduct, the time that has elapsed, the efforts taken to rehabilitate, the nature of the role applied for and the controls in place to oversee individuals’ conduct will all be considerations.”

Money Marketing also understands that earlier this year the FSCS was preparing an internal paper on the issue of phoenixing.

Recommended

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Business woman with question mark on a blackboard
1

FCA to question 3,000 firms on DB transfer risks

The FCA has confirmed that the fourth phase of its multi-firm supervision exercise on pension transfers will involve a market-wide data request to all firms with defined benefit transfer permissions. In a Freedom of Information request, the watchdog says it expects 3,026 firms will be completing its questionnaire. The probe is the fourth phase of the […]

Businesswoman

1825 seeks boost to client bank with financial education programme

Standard Life Aberdeen’s financial planning arm 1825 will offer an “easy access” inroad to its advice services for businesses using its financial education programme. The programme will see 1825 deliver a series of seminars to HR employees on understanding pensions, savings and investments. Sessions on mortgages, debt consolidation, budgeting, estate planning and tax efficiency will […]

The Day of (B)reckoning

A period of exceptional uncertainty started last Friday for the UK, including a fierce leadership battle in a deeply divided Conservative party, the timing of the trigger of the EU’s Article 50, as well as a potential referendum in Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Click here to read the full article

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

PI clawback should fund FSCS, Pimfa says

Adviser trade body Pimfa has called on the Financial Services Compensation Scheme to do more to ensure professional indemnity insurance providers pay up when firms collapse. Pimfa is calling for a review of how funds are recouped from PII in light of another propsed interim levy from the FSCS this week of £69m. The £69m […]

Miniature model house with energy efficiency graph.

Brokers defend higher income multiples for mortgage borrowing

Brokers have spoken out in defence of mortgage products based on higher than average income multiples following criticism for the deals in the national press. This week, Darlington Building Society launched a six-times salary mortgage for professionals in certain professions, including accounting, law and medicine. This is the largest loan-to-income ratio mortgage product currently on […]

Why retirement income approaches need to change

In 50 years’ time there is set to be an additional 8.6 million people aged 65 and over in the UK alone. In just a few decades, therefore, there could be as many as 20 million different retirement plans for 20 million over 65s. We are in the midst of a huge demographic shift, and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com