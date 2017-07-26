FCA pensions boss Maggie Craig gets Scotland role

The former ABI director will start the newly created role in September

FCA Scotland department head Maggie Craig

FCA insurance and pensions policy head Maggie Craig has been appointed as head of the regulator’s Scotland department.

The role is newly created and Craig will be tasked with taking forward the FCA’s presence in Scotland and contributing to Scottish parts of FCA policies.

Craig, who was previously the Association of British Insurers’ director of conduct regulation, joined the regulator in 2014 and has more than 20 years’ experience in the Scottish financial services industry.

She will start the new role in September.

Craig says: “[The FCA’s] presence in Scotland is extremely important and through developing a new strategy we’ll be able to maximise our impact.”

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey adds: “This is a significant step and underlines our commitment to our presence in Scotland. Maggie brings to the role a large amount of experience and knowledge including established stakeholder relationships which will stand her in good stead for developing the FCA’s presence in Scotland.”