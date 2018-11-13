FCA: Pension liberation fraud seen as most common financial crime

Money Marketing
Firms believe the crime consumers are most at risk of is pension liberation fraud, according to the FCA’s first annual financial crime survey published today.

The study of over 2,000 UK firms in 2017 gives a collective view of the activity being undertaken by firms to combat financial crime across the industry for the first time.

The watchdog says the data represents an important step as historically, it has been difficult for agencies to acquire robust figures on financial crime.

The fraud types for which customers were most often identified as the victim were pension liberation fraud where people are misled into transferring their pension pot early and incur a big tax penalty.

Account takeover and debit card fraud were viewed as the next greatest threats to consumers.

Meanwhile, industry was felt to be more often the victim of expenses fraud, loan repayment fraud, and mortgage fraud.

The watchdog’s survey indicate the industry collectively employ 11,500 full-time equivalent staff in financial crime roles.

It also estimates the financial services industry is spending over £650m annually in dedicated staff time to combat fraud, laundering and other financial crimes.

The government has been working to combat fraud and included introducers in revised proposals to cold call legislation announced in the last Budget.

The move means that IFAs will now be affected if they use any company that finds new clients through cold-calling – even if they provide these clients with high-quality advice afterwards – and they will be banned from working with such firms.

Citizens Advice figures from 2013 claim 97 per cent of pension fraud cases stemmed from cold-calling and figures produced by the FCA over the summer said each victim of pension fraud lost £91,000 on average in 2017.

Recommended
1

Pensions regulator nears DB transfer template for advisers

The Pensions Regulator says a template designed to help scheme administrators give advisers standardised information about members who want to transfer out of defined benefit schemes will be available soon. Speaking at The Great Pension Debate III in London today, TPR executive director for regulatory policy David Fairs gave an update on how the template […]
5

FSCS: Providers should flag compensation fund to boost pension saving

Consumers will invest more in their pension if they are aware it is protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, new research indicates. The research, undertaken by Populus for the lifeboat fund, surveyed 2,067 UK adults from 25 to 28 May 2018. It looks at consumer expectations about what pension providers should do to explain […]
7

FOS hit with 300 pension transfer complaints since freedoms

The Financial Ombudsman Service has revealed it received 300 complaints relating to defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers since 2015. However, this currently makes up 2 per cent of all pension complaints between April 2015 and March 2018, when the FOS received a total of just under 15,000 complaints on pensions and 1,700 complaints […]

John Chatfeild-Roberts: EU faces significant political choices

Italy could end up being a bigger problem for the union than Greece If investors didn’t experience enough of a frisson of danger from emerging markets, when the economies of Venezuela, Argentina and Turkey all suffered extreme strain, now Italy is setting everyone on edge in its own inimitable style. Italy’s coalition government, comprising those […]

How QE is distorting the gilt market

By Mike Riddell The moves in gilts in August were truly exceptional. Volatility in the gilt market (based off 10-year gilt futures) has soared to close to the highest levels seen this millennium, on a par with the eurozone debt crisis of 2011/12 and behind only the global financial crisis of 2008/09. The first distortion […]

Investment committees seek outside expertise

Increasing regulatory requirements and the quest for greater efficiency are leading more advice firms to bring in outside expertise A combination of regulation, legislation and improvements in technology are encouraging advisers to develop more rigorous and consistent processes. Recent research we undertook found over two-thirds of advice firms now operate a centralised investment proposition, showing […]
2

Tom Kean: CDCs look clever- that’s the problem

I have always been very pleased to count myself as one of the contributing IFAs here at Money Marketing. I find the whole process of writing this column thoroughly enjoyable and more than a little cathartic. However, I also feel quite a weight of responsibility, which sometimes makes writing certain pieces a little difficult. Just like […]

Schroders Lloyds advice venture restricted to Fusion Wealth platform

The joint advice venture between asset manager Schroders and Lloyds Banking Group will exclusively use the Fusion Wealth platform, the firm has revealed. Lloyds and Schroders recently announced they were joining forces to form a new financial planning business, including taking on around £13bn of Lloyds clients’ assets that were previously held in a  mandate with […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Paul Stocks 13th November 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Pension fraud may well be up given freedoms but surely pension LIBERATION – i.e. pension busting – is surely likely to be down as anyone over 55 can effectively do that in any case?

    Genuinely surprised that this is an increasing risk (all the cases I came across pre-dated freedoms) and therefore my (albeit anecdotally based) view is that liberation fraud is reduced.

    Either way, it’s all iffy and it very much feels that the public have been targeted for waaaaay too long and yet it still continues.

    Rules will be adhered to by those who follow them. For the rest, the likely root cause needs addressing.

  2. Martin Evans 13th November 2018 at 5:34 pm

    UK Regulated Advisers in the main follow the rules (there is and always will be that very small element that don’t in any industry) and it is estimated we count for currently 2% of the problem concerning pensions.

    Unregulated funds via SIPP’s account for a massive percentage of the frauds, yet are allowed to continue, year after year. At what point does someone in power take control and take the obvious action?

    I need to question based on the advantages to very few, why these unregulated investments are still allowed to be held and sold via UK Pensions.

    Surely the simple solution would be to remove unregulated Investments from the UK Pension market.

    There should be two exceptions. Regulated DFM’s who are on a regulators approved list and UK Commercial Property Purchases by scheme members of SIPP’s/SSAS.This would allow higher net worth consumers and business owners to continue to benefits from these valuable investments, which are UK based and heavily monitored.

    Why does the Government who partly funds the Pensions (tax advantages and reliefs) wish to allow overseas unregulated investments within any UK Pension? This does not make any sense!

