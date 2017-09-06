Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA pays PwC £75k for DB transfer redress report

By

FCA building FCA feesThe FCA has paid PwC at least £75,000 to review how clients who receive bad pension transfer advice should be compensated.

The regulator set out its proposals in March for updating its methodology to calculate redress for customers who were given unsuitable advice to transfer out of a defined benefit pension scheme, after asking PwC to offer recommendations.

In a Freedom of Information request dated in April and released yesterday by the regulator, the FCA said as at 21 March it had paid PwC a total of £74,703.

The FOI response adds: “Please note, we have not received the final invoice for this work and so the final amount may be higher.”

The FCA declined to comment on what it paid PwC.

FCA sets out reforms to DB transfer redress

The FCA asked for the PwC review after expressing concerns that current redress systems had dated badly since being developed for the Pensions Review of the 1990s.

The regulator is aiming to make more allowance for enhanced transfer values, the freedom to take tax-free cash, gender-neutral annuity rates and other features of the current pension landscape, to be closer to putting consumers back in the positions they would have been without unsuitable advice.

PwC recommended the same core ideas after suggesting redress should continue to be calculated as a cash amount.

The FCA’s proposals are currently out to consultation, which closes in June, before finalised guidance is issued in the Autumn.

Recommended

FCA logo glass 2 620x430

FCA sets out reforms to DB transfer redress

The FCA is planning changes to the way redress should be calculated for those who have received unsuitable advice to transfer out of defined benefit pension. The regulator announced its intention to consult in August , and asked PwC to carry out a review of the existing method of working out redress and provide recommendations. […]

Aviva Investors sees second multi-asset departure

Fulcrum Asset Management has hired Aviva Investors’ Marc Semaan as a multi-asset strategist. Semaan joins from Aviva Investors where he was a multi-asset strategist within the Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy team, having previously been a macro strategist at Friends Life Investments. Aviva is currently shaking up how it runs its asset management team. Last month, senior fund […]

Retirement - thumbnail

(Another) downhill stroll — retirement planning

A report published this morning by the CIPD (CIPD Employee Outlook March 2015) provides yet more interesting data to the changing landscape of retirement planning. It should be remembered that we are in a period of genuine flux here given that the default retirement age was scrapped three years ago, and new pension freedoms come online in April. Both of these alterations will have a huge impact on how employees plan for their retirement.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Jeremy Corbyn
1

UK Government to fall in 2018, Morgan Stanley predicts

Morgan Stanley has placed one in three odds that Jeremy Corbyn will be the UK prime minister by the end of next year as divisions among the Conservatives over soft versus hard Brexit trigger elections in the second half of 2018. The major US bank predicts a two in three chance the UK faces a […]

2

Battling scams: What role should advisers play?

Financial advisers have a “key role” to play in preventing pensions scams and investment fraud, leading sector figures say, as clients find themselves increasingly targeted since the pension freedoms. According to Government figures published last month, consumers have lost £43m in pension fraud in the last three years. The Government has said it will introduce […]

Bank of England BoE Bank 480
1

Bank of England to pay strikers more money

The Bank of England has agreed to pay some of its workers more after strike action by members of the union Unite. Unite today announced that its members had accepted the deal, which also sees Bank staff get extra annual leave. Earlier this year Unite members of the Bank’s maintenance, security and parlour teams voted to […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment