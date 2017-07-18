Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA orders review into Connaught fund collapse

FCA chief executive says it is working to bring its investigation into Connaught to a close five years after the Ucis fund was suspended

By

The FCA has announced it will appoint a third party to review firms involved in the collapse of the Connaught fund.

At its annual public meeting in London today, chief executive Andrew Bailey detailed the progress of a number of ongoing FCA enquiries.

The Connaught Series 1 fund was an unregulated collective investment scheme. It was suspended in March 2012 and interest payments were not made to investors. Initial estimates suggested investors faced losses of up to 50 per cent.

Speaking today, Bailey said the FCA was now in the “later stages” of its Connaught investigation and analysis.

When this has come to a close, the FCA will appoint a third party to review firms surrounding the collapse.

Bailey said: “We want to assure you we’re are pressing ahead with bringing these investigations to a close as quickly as we can.”

He added the Connaught investigation had been given “significant resources” and that the FCA was committed to publishing the results of the review.

Most Read

Recommended

It’s too soon to write Apple off

By Ali Unwin, Chief Technology Officer & Fund Manager at Neptune Earnings season is noisy in the technology sector and a good quarter does not make a good investment. Numbers that come in marginally ahead or behind ‘market expectations’ are extrapolated to produce narratives showing the rise or fall of companies. Our job as technology […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Mark-Mobius-2009-700x450.jpg

Mark Mobius: Lessons from the Asian financial crisis

This month marks the 20th anniversary of the start of the Asian financial crisis, which sent shockwaves through the region and beyond. The crisis is thought to have started in Thailand in the summer of 1997, although its roots stem from even earlier systemic problems, namely in the financial sector. Thailand’s currency, the baht, had […]

Streatfield-Malcolm-Lighthouse-2013

Lighthouse in-house fund flows top £1m a week

Lighthouse’s investment arm has almost tripled its assets under management in the first six months of the year to £20m, the firm has reported today. The news comes as the FCA investigates potential conflict of interests among firms offering both advice and in-house investment services, as well as their value for money. Luceo Asset Management, the […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Edinburgh and Glasgow Offices - £25,000 - £45,000+ (Dependent Upon Experience)

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Sascha Klauss 18th July 2017 at 11:34 am

    An investigation into a stable door five years after the horse has bolted, by a regulator which doesn’t even regulate stable doors.

    When will the FCA conduct an investigation into storage pods, Costa Rican forestry and high-risk minibonds masquerading as guaranteed deposits?

  2. D H 18th July 2017 at 11:41 am

    So not much progress then Andrew ?

    The FCA’s incompetence is boundless

    Apart from an endless stream of consultations and thematic reviews…. what do you lot at Canary Wharf do all day ? It seems to me the only thing you are expert in, is spending money and patting yourselves on the back

Leave a comment