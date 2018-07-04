Money Marketing
FCA opposes ban of unregulated investments in Sipps

By

A ban on unregulated investments in self-invested personal pensions would lack proportion, the FCA has told MPs.

In May, work and pensions select committee chairman and MP Frank Field wrote to FCA supervision director Megan Butler about the role of Sipps in relation to defined benefit transfers.

Field asked the FCA if it is considering a ban of unregulated or non-standard investments altogether from Sipps.

In her response published today, Butler says suitable advice and effective due diligence checks by Sipp operators are a more proportionate way of protecting consumers than an outright ban.

She adds not all unregulated or non-standard investments are high risk like commercial property and fixed term deposit accounts.

The committee also asked what value and proportion of funds transferred from DB pension schemes into Sipps in the past two years are held in non-standard or unregulated investments.

Butler says the FCA collected data from all Sipp operators in 2015 and 2017, which shows nearly £6bn non-standard investments were held in Sipps at September 2017.

This accounts for 2 per cent of the total £300bn assets under management in the largest contract-based Sipp operators as at March 2017.

During 2017 the total amount withdrawn from DB funds was £22.4bn and the total sum of non-standard assets held in Sipps is significantly lower than the money taken out of DB schemes, she adds.

The committee also asked what powers the FCA has to punish Sipp providers for due diligence failings, and how these powers have been used.

Butler says where people place their pension into a Sipp there is usually a financial adviser involved, and often an unregulated introducer, who has given the advice.

She says the FCA has 33 open investigations into advisers it suspects of giving poor advice and is considering what action it might take in each case.

The FCA has already prohibited four financial advisers and banned another one from holding a senior position.

Butler references the FCA’s intervention in a recent civil court case to explain what due diligence it expects from Sipp providers in the context of accepting non-standard investments.

The FCA provided evidence in the Carey Pensions case where lorry driver Russell Adams alleges Carey Pensions missold him a Sipp in February 2012, when he put money into rental scheme Store First.

The verdict is expected this summer and could have wide repercussions for the Sipp industry if Carey Pensions loses.

The FCA has also submitted evidence to a judicial review into a Financial Ombudsman Service determination against Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration set for October in London.

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. David Leuchars 4th July 2018 at 3:50 pm

    “We believe suitable advice from financial advisers accompanied with effective due diligence checks by SIPP operators is a more proportionate way or preventing harm to consumers rather than imposing a ban.”

    Honestly the FCA is beyond parody sometimes. If only there wasn’t thousands and thousands of policies where this wasn’t the case, and the FSCS faces throwing millions of pounds in payouts all over the place. Just put the onus on the already battered financial advisers. How about some proper regulation instead, or is that just not “proportionate”?

  2. Geoff Sharpe 4th July 2018 at 5:06 pm

    The numbers may seem insignificant in terms of the size of the market, but the compensation claims are devastating for the advisers who pick up the bill, £6 billion of unregulated investments could equal £6 billion of claims if we take the worst case scenario.

    If the FCA cannot control the problem, it must be stopped at source, so what is to stop all SIPP providers refusing to accept certain types of business which they deem to be too high risk? Greed for a share of the market is probably the answer, but the problem does start with the distribution channels.

Leave a comment

