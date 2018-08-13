Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA opening more cases than ever before

By

The FCA had more than 500 cases open at the start of April, which is nearly 100 more than the same time last year.

According to a Financial Times report, the regulator had a record 504 investigations open as of 1 April, compared with 410 the year before.

Of that caseload, 85 cases are looking into suspected financial crime and 75 are focused on insider dealing.

Simon Collins: How to prepare for FCA’s DB transfer investigation

It is looking into 61 cases related to governance or culture problems, compared to just 15 cases in that area in April 2017.

The FT says FCA statistics show the high number of cases has not led to increasing fines. In fact, penalties are at seven-year lows.

Recommended

FCA office
7

FCA cancels permissions for three advice firms

The regulator has cancelled the 4A permissions of three advice firms who failed to pay expected fees and levies. In separate final notices, the FCA found Stockport-based Thinking: Health & Income, Tetbury-based Paul Hammond trading as Asset Trust Group, and London firm Armstrong Investment Managers failed to meet suitability threshold conditions. The regulator says all three […]
3

Ascot Lloyd: ‘Using a CIP leads to consistent advice’

Ascot Lloyd investment director Steven Lloyd explains how a centralised investment proposition and bespoke discretionary fund management caters for individual client needs. Can you explain your investment approach? We use a combination of in-house and outsourced solutions, depending on the individual client. We have a centralised investment proposition that provides a range of choices for […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

More firms back adviser recruitment initiative

FP Wealth Management and wealth manager LGT Vestra have joined “plug and play” advice training initiative, Future of Advice. Future of Advice was set up this year by Bournemouth-based IFA Kevin Forbes of Strategic Solutions in partnership with advice consultants Simplify Consulting and representatives of Bournemouth University. The programme offers student placements in financial advice […]

John Lawson: Govt cannot wash its hands of pensions dashboard

Another pensions dashboard deadline has come and gone, despite the original intention to launch in 2019. The feasibility study, first expected in spring and then delayed until summer recess, has still not been published. This begs the question: will the dashboard ever become reality? Rumour abounds that secretary of state for work and pensions Esther […]

gold bars and coins

7IM drops gold and adopts general commodities strategy

Seven Investment Management has cut gold from most of its multi-asset portfolios as it moves towards general commodities. 7IM first started eliminating gold from its portfolios last November, when it was cut by 1 per cent across portfolios, and then again this February, with a further 2 per cent cut. Now, it has dropped gold from […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com