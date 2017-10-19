Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA: New asset managers must not lower standards

By

Technology-People-Moving-Business-Finance-700.jpgNew entrants to the asset management space will not get authorised unless they meet the same high standards as incumbents, the FCA has said as it launches a hub for start-up fund firms.

Earlier this week, the FCA said it would support new entrants to get their FCA permissions through a new suite of services, including pre-application meetings, dedicated case officers and a new website portal.

To foster competition, the FCA wants to give firms better guidance on the application process for firms looking to enter the asset management space.

However, the FCA has restated firmly its position that these firms must still meet “high standards” if the regulator is to give them the green light.

A note from the regulator today reads: “We want to reduce unnecessary barriers to entry and to encourage competition. However, the authorisation hub is not intended to lower entry standards to the market and we do not intend to allow any reduction in quality. New entrants will still need to meet the same high standards as current firms to receive authorisation.”

The FCA also gave further information today on how it plans to expand the hub in 2018, by opening surgeries and online booking for pre-application meetings, as well as publishing more information on entry criteria.

Recommended

1

Compliance tip: Mifid II transaction reporting and legal entity identifiers

Transaction reporting Transaction reporting is the reporting of information about trades in reportable financial instruments, such as shares, ETFs, VCTs, investment trusts and structured products. Reporting covers purchases, sales and modifications of reportable instruments. Mifid II proposes important changes to these obligations which will potentially affect all investment firms. Some exemptions will apply. For instance, […]

2

DB transfer permissions soar

The number of firms with permissions to advise on defined benefit pension transfers has soared since the pension freedoms, Money Marketing can reveal. Data obtained from the FCA shows that in April 2015, there were 2,751 firms with permission to undertake the regulated activity ‘advising on pension transfers and opt outs’. As at September this […]

Pension savers to get income boost as inflation rises

The state pension will increase by at least £4.78 a week, the Lifetime Allowance will increase by £30,000 and public sector pensions will be upgraded by up to 4.6 per cent, following today’s September CPI inflation figures of 3 per cent. The increase, up from 2.9 per cent in August, has sparked predictions of a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Boulding-Adrian-2012-700x450.jpg

Adrian Boulding: Putting the focus back on income

It is sometimes all too easy to forget that pensions are about income throughout retirement, especially when members are having huge capital sums dangled under their noses like juicy carrots. In final salary land, the current excitement over defined benefit transfers is driven by the enticing sums on offer. It is not surprising 80,000 people […]

MEP: Asset managers are making ‘no deal’ Brexit plans

Firms say they will finalise plans to move capital and staff across Europe by Q1 2018 Asset management firms expect to have their post-Brexit contingency plans in place by the first quarter of next year, despite fears of a lack of a deal between the UK and the European Union, a Member of the European […]

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Vanguard changes pricing structure on mutual funds

Vanguard says the move follows feedback from platforms Vanguard has changed the pricing structure across its mutual funds to align it with the way costs are calculated among its peers. Funds across Vanguard’s UK and Ireland domiciled fund ranges now use swing pricing rather than single pricing, meaning that if the fund’s investors make large […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experience

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment