Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA nears feedback completion after suitability review challenges

The regulator has now written to the vast majority of the firms that challenged its conclusions

By

White paperThe FCA has almost completed its feedback to firms that challenged its suitability review findings, Money Marketing has learned.

The regulator’s wide-ranging review of advice suitability, which covered more than 650 firms and nearly 1,200 individual pieces of advice, completed in May.

Only 7 per cent of advice was judged to be either unsuitable or unclear, but two-fifths of advisers failed on disclosure requirements.

The FCA allowed firms to challenge its findings and provide further evidence to the regulator as a response to the individual feedback received if they did not agree with its conclusions.

One hundred and nineteen firms responded and the regulator amended 35 findings.

FCA director of life insurance and financial advice Linda Woodall told Money Marketing at the time that it was “absolutely right” for the regulator to take challenges on board given the volume of analysis.

Practical lessons from the FCA’s suitability review

The regulator has now written to the vast majority of the firms that challenged its conclusions explaining its decisions in light of any documents provided.

Money Marketing understands that only around five firms are still to hear back, and that the remaining firms will receive responses soon.

All of the challenges were accounted for in the May data.

Recommended

Cyber Security
7

FCA: Make separate suitability reports for insistent clients

The FCA is preparing further guidance on how advisers should be dealing with insistent clients, including suggesting that advisers prepare a separate suitability report for any advice that is being acted against. The regulator does not currently define an insistent client – an individual who chooses to act outside of an adviser’s personal recommendation – […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Robo firms struggle to enter auto-enrolment market

Online wealth managers have struggled to enter the UK auto-enrolment market because of high costs and legislation and are now looking elsewhere for opportunities. Moneyfarm chief financial officer Paolo Savini Nicci tells Money Marketing the firm has no plans to get involved in auto-enrolment, because of a “crowded” marketplace, relatively low account values and high costs. […]

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

    Leave a comment