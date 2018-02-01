FCA names chief operating officer as Brexit head

The FCA has appointed its chief operating officer Nausicaa Delfas to the new role of executive director of international, where she will be leading the FCA’s response to the Brexit process.

In addition to overseeing the operation of withdrawal from the EU, Delfas will be responsible for developing the FCA’s international engagement strategies, and overseeing relations with foreign governments, stakeholders, and regulators.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey highlighted the importance of international co-operation at critical times for the UK financial services sector.

He says: “This is a new and vital role for the FCA, reinforcing our focus on the global regulatory agenda. It is critical for our work throughout the process of EU withdrawal.”

Deflas was previously the director of specialist supervision with the FCA, as well as the head of mortgages and consumer credit between 2012 and 2014 in addition to ongoing work as a member of the FCA executive committee.

The FCA confirmed the role of COO is to be filled by Georgina Philippou, who is returning to the regulator after extended leave.