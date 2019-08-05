Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA must redouble efforts against scammers, MPs say

By

The FCA should review whether it is doing enough to protect consumers from pension scams, lawmakers say.

In a report published today, the work and pensions select committee makes a series of recommendations to the government.

These recommendations cover both the institutional and retail sectors with the committee saying it is “unconvinced” self-regulation works.

The report says the committee was concerned to hear the FCA’s dedicated scams team only consisted of approximately 10 people, out of 3,700 staff.

It suggests the watchdog should review whether it dedicates sufficient resource to combat active pension scams, prevent new pension scams and protect individuals.

The committee previously criticised the FCA’s “inscrutable” register of financial advisers for compounding the problem of phoenix firms.

It pointed out these firms voluntarily go out of business to avoid compensation claims against them and then simply reappear under a new name.

To counter this MPs recommend the FCA’s list of unauthorised firms be expanded into a widely publicised database.

The database should be regularly updated by the range of governmental organisations involved in pension scams and act as a co-ordinated early warning system.

Other recommendations include mandatory improvement to pension investment costs disclosure, a charge cap of 0.75 per cent on retirement pathways and increased take-up of Pension Wise.

Select committee chairman and MP Frank Field says: “Ripping off pension savers could be eliminated. The select committee is calling on the government to shine the searchlights into that part of the financial industry that has settled down to misinforming, mischarging, overcharging and making a fat living off the hard-earned savings of pensioners.

“Government and regulators should not wait for the industry to fail to act voluntarily as they have so many times in the past. It must put the full force of the law behind such changes.”

Recommended

Exit sign

Interactive Investor scraps exit fees for ATS customers

Interactive Investor has removed exit fees for Alliance Trust Savings customers following the completion of the £40m acquisition on 1 July. The move brings ATS customers in line with the II platform and applies to all direct customers, IFA and partnerships. It comes ahead of the direct ATS investors’ migration onto the II platform, which is expected […]

Advice firm partners with Attitude magazine owner for LGBTQ clients

An advice service aimed at LGBTQ clients has launched to help people from the community not feel “alienated” when seeking financial advice. The owner of Attitude, a British gay lifestyle magazine, Darren Styles, has partnered with Blueprint South West managing director Dawn Gale and director Ian Meekins to launch Attitude Financial Services. The aim of […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Bill McQuaker: Gold is still attractive

After a sharp selloff in May as trade tensions re-emerged, risk assets recovered in June and July on the back of central bank dovishness, with US equity markets touching all-time highs. But with prices where they are today, investors need to be very high conviction that the best is yet to come in order to […]

FCA asks James Hay parent to set aside £15m in tax dispute

The FCA has asked James Hay parent IFG Group for additional capital of £15m to address its ongoing tax dispute with HM Revenue and Customs. Following a supervisory review and evaluation process of capital adequacy at IFG, the regulator has required the group to increase its regulatory capital. It includes a requirement that IFG set […]

Platform costs

Quilter replatforming bill rises again

National investment and advice business Quilter will spend another £25m on finishing its delayed replatforming project, financial results released this morning show. While the business formerly known as Old Mutual Wealth says it is making “good progress”, with final software testing in progress and validation of migration data nearing completion, initial migration is still not […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com