The Wells Street Journal: The FCA makes its move, and robo surprises

By

FCA moveA weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

A backlog of FCA issues…
The correspondents at WSJ were fairly surprised when the FCA first announced it would move its headquarters from Canary Wharf to Stratford in London’s East End.
News on the grapevine is that the regulator’s staff appear to be settling in well. One WSJ staffer was told that “the moves themselves had gone well, but there were a number of technical and facilities-related issues still being worked on”. WSJ wonders whether “facilities-related” issues are in fact problems relating to leaky toilets or merely coincidental unfortunate wording. On another note, WSJ hopes all FCA staff are taking full advantage of the free taxi service offered after 7pm to ensure they escape their dangerous surroundings and are taken swiftly to their homes outside the E15 postcode. WSJ wonders if the FCA is saving any money after all…

It’s all in the timing…
After a few weeks of summer break and some well-deserved time out of the office for the WSJ correspondents, it’s time to hit the ground running. This week, it was noted that WSJ’s mates over at the Lang Cat were miffed by news that UBS Wealth had closed its robo-advice service. Unfortunately, the Lang Cat had just sent a new direct platforms guide file to be printed only 20 minutes before the announcement. WSJ knows just how quickly news can change. Its correspondents certainly empathise after a quiet summer sniffing the ground for even the smallest whiff of news. WSJ hopes the Lang Cat will provide a copy of its guide and will simply skim over the parts that were unfortunately out of date before they were in print.

Out of Context

‘I will keep an eye out for a poisoned cream scone’

Phillip Bates & Co managing director Alan Mellor is sceptical a hoax death threat can reach him on the cricket field

‘A bit like strikers in football teams, they will get attention’

James Hay chief executive Alastair Conway is confident about the popularity of the businesses that make up IFG Group

‘I’m sure that’s outlawed by regulation somewhere…’

First Wealth financial planner Claire Phillips on trying to have fun at work

Separated at birth

English actor Tom Felton

Saunderson House portfolio manager Josh Herson

