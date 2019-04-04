Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA: Mistrust can’t frame our relationship with advisers

By
                                                  Debbie Gupta

Poor conduct in the advice profession reflects negatively on both advisers and the regulator as it increases the level of mistrust between the two, says FCA co-director of life insurance and financial advice supervision, Debbie Gupta.

Speaking at Money Marketing Interactive today, Gupta says the watchdog’s view of the industry is not as positive as it could be.

She says: “My comments on the state of things are not as sunny and optimistic as they might be in the future and I do not want mistrust to be how the FCA frames our relationship with advisers.

“We need a common understanding on both sides that we are in fact on the same side and we all need to get to a place where we know what good practice in the industry looks like, and how we put the public at the centre of that.”

A major concern for the FCA is advisers’ failures to call out bad practice, Gupta adds.

“Poor practice damages us all, not just the individual who does it. The culture of calling out bad practice and of whistleblowing is not yet commonplace and advisers don’t come to us when they see it is happening.”

Gupta says the British Steel Pension Scheme is a particular example where some advisers could have been more direct in their communication with the regulator on poor practice they had knowledge of.

But the constant attention on poor practice does increase the difficulty of advisers’ work.

Gupta says: “Everyday we hear stories regarding advisers and the FCA about things that have gone wrong. That level of reputational damage hurts the regulator and washes out the good work we and advisers do.

“We need to increase our focus on professionalism which means so much more than just qualifications. Professionalism is knowing what to do when there are no rules in a certain situation and no textbook method of response.

“We want this industry to be professional with strong codes of conduct alongside a principle of ‘do no harm’ and deeply ingrained ethics.”

Recommended

Aviva and Sesame Bankhall invest £5m in adviser tech firm

Aviva and Sesame Bankhall Group are investing £5m in a technology start-up proving mortgage, protection and general insurance services to advisers. Sesame executive chairman John Cowan says the investment in software provider Acre follows the group’s review of competitive threats in the market. He says: “We could no longer ignore the new competitive threats circling […]
12

FSCS fields 600 claims against DB transfer adviser

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has received at least 625 claims against a collapsed advice firm involved in defined benefit transfers into high-risk Sipp investments, Money Marketing can reveal. Data provided by the lifeboat fund shows that the FSCS has so far made 530 decisions on claims relating to Merseyside firm Henderson Carter Associates, of […]

Solving the tax year-end pension planning puzzle

With 5 April fast approaching, advisers are busy swotting up on allowances and the most tax-efficient ways to invest clients’ retirement savings There is nothing like a deadline to focus the mind and spur people into action. Although advisers deal with tax planning throughout the year, the run-up to 5 April triggers a rush to […]
8

FCA gives advisers five days to report non-compliant PI cover

Firms have five days to report any professional indemnity insurance polices that are not compliant with the new Financial Ombudsman Service award limit. Last week Money Marketing reported the FCA will consider the individual circumstances for advice firms who cannot get their professional indemnity insurance re-confirmed before the 1 April. The limit increased from £150,000 to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Looming correction in global equities, warns Pictet

Investors face a looming correction in global equities and should look to reduce their exposure, Pictet Asset Management has warned. The fund manager’s chief strategist Luca Paolini says that while developed economies are under pressure and corporates’ profit growth is slowing, the prospects for most stock markets look “uninspiring” He says: “A powerful rally across […]

Gill-Cardy-700x450.jpg

Gill Cardy: A good adviser isn’t taught in the classroom

Back in 1997, working at Fiona Price & Partners, I was “cold-called” by a student at Sheffield Hallam University. She was taking a four-year degree course in financial services and needed an employer to host her compulsory third-year placement. Hard-working, intelligent and good in our team, she made a great addition to the company, and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com