FCA makes DB transfer advice video for consumers

The FCA has published a new video for consumers to help them understand pension transfer advice.

The video, fronted by Mark Gould from the regulator’s communication team, runs through what clients should expect when discussing a defined benefit transfer with an adviser, and the kind of process advisers should be following with them.

At the beginning of the 17-minute video, Gould notes that the FCA’s position that most DB transfers would be unsuitable remains.

He says: “Our message to the advisers we regulate is, and always has been, very clear. And that message is generally it will not be in a client’s best interest to leave a pension scheme that will give them a guaranteed and sustainable income when they retire.”

A slide from the FCA’s video on DB transfers for consumers on what a typical advice process could look like

The FCA tells customers that whether the adviser is independent or restricted should be made clear upfront, as should the nature of their restriction if there is one.

The regulator also asks customers to check if advisers have made their ongoing services, and the charges for them, clear.

If the advisers is outsourcing part of the DB transfer process because they don’t have the necessary qualifications, then this should also be disclosed, as should any element of contingent charging – i.e customers should be aware if their adviser only gets paid if the transfer goes ahead.

Some of the areas the FCA tells consumers to make sure their adviser covers

Gould says: “We expect financial advisers to carry out a detailed analysis of your

personal circumstances before making any recommendation to leave a pension

scheme.

“All we would like you to do is to consider if these steps were covered in detail

with you. If you that wasn’t your experience, or you’re not sure if the advice

you received was suitable then you can contact the Financial Ombudsman

Service and please look at their website for further details and the process to

follow.”