FCA makes DB transfer advice video for consumers

By

The FCA has published a new video for consumers to help them understand pension transfer advice.

The video, fronted by Mark Gould from the regulator’s communication team, runs through what clients should expect when discussing a defined benefit transfer with an adviser, and the kind of process advisers should be following with them.

At the beginning of the 17-minute video, Gould notes that the FCA’s position that most DB transfers would be unsuitable remains.

He says: “Our message to the advisers we regulate is, and always has been, very clear. And that message is generally it will not be in a client’s best interest to leave a pension scheme that will give them a guaranteed and sustainable income when they retire.”

A slide from the FCA’s video on DB transfers for consumers on what a typical advice process could look like

The FCA tells customers that whether the adviser is independent or restricted should be made clear upfront, as should the nature of their restriction if there is one.

The regulator also asks customers to check if advisers have made their ongoing services, and the charges for them, clear.

If the advisers is outsourcing part of the DB transfer process because they don’t have the necessary qualifications, then this should also be disclosed, as should any element of contingent charging – i.e customers should be aware if their adviser only gets paid if the transfer goes ahead.

Some of the areas the FCA tells consumers to make sure their adviser covers

Gould says: “We expect financial advisers to carry out a detailed analysis of your
personal circumstances before making any recommendation to leave a pension
scheme.

“All we would like you to do is to consider if these steps were covered in detail
with you. If you that wasn’t your experience, or you’re not sure if the advice
you received was suitable then you can contact the Financial Ombudsman
Service and please look at their website for further details and the process to
follow.”

Comments

There are 5 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Peter Taylor 22nd August 2019 at 9:43 am

    Let’s encourage ‘ambulance chasing’ shall we!

  2. Mr Boleyn PFS 22nd August 2019 at 9:59 am

    this is a very good video, as it does cover what should happen and the process highlighted is consistent with the gold standard. A link to this video could be a good way to deal with initial enquiries from potential DB transferees who want to know more about what is involved when taking advice.

  3. Geoff Sharpe 22nd August 2019 at 10:21 am

    PPI claims are coming to an end, so why not roll out Arnie for another campaign.

  4. Glenn Anderton 22nd August 2019 at 10:35 am

    ‘We have seen some advisers overplaying the merits of transferring out to get better death benefits for the client and when we’ve looked at the client’s situation, they have no spouse nor dependents to leave this money to, so it’s been a pointless exercise.’

    Errr.. what about brothers, sisters, parents,local dogs home etc.

  5. Geoff Sharpe 22nd August 2019 at 11:26 am

    I am just adding some Gold Standard commentary to our website, so it could be used alongside the consumer leaflet, so on a serious note if it prevents inappropriate transfers which fall into our compensation levy then it could be a good thing

Leave a comment

