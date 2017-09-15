FCA legal bill exceeds £140,000 for Charlie Palmer ban

The Financial Conduct Authority spent £143,568 in legal fees pursuing its case to ban former network chief executive Charlie Palmer.
Following a Freedom of Information request by Money Marketing the regulator revealed that its internal legal staff had spent 930.75 hours working on the case.
The FCA also engaged the use of counsel barristers Javan Herberg and Simon Pritchard, which accounted for the legal fees of almost £150,000.
Palmer, the former chief executive of Financial Limited, had appealed the FCA’s decision to ban him and impose a fine of £86,691. This followed the FCA’s ruling that Financial Limited had allowed advisers had given potentially unsuitable advice to 40,000 customers.
The appeal was heard in the FCA’s Upper Tribunal, but was rejected in August.
The FCA confirmed that internal legal staff costs were effectively zero. A spokesman for the regulator said: “Internal lawyers do not incur costs or bill the FCA for time spent on a case.”
At the centre of this ruling was the FCA’s concerns about Financial Limited’s light touch to compliance and the sale of high risk products, like unregulated collective investment schemes. The FCA drew attention to marketing materials that offered advisers “maximum assistance minimal interference.”
Palmer had previous been fined £49,000 by the then regulator after concerns were raised about unsuitable pension switching advice.
Palmer had previous told Money Marketing that he disagreed with the regulator’s findings. He said the company was prepared to accept an “error rate” of around 2 per cent of the products advised on being mis-sold.
Following the initial FCA investigation, Financial Limited was acquired by Tavistock, in 2015. In the past two months it has emerged that the company is looking to sell this advice business for around £1.5m. Tavistock as 120 firms and 150 advisers on its books. However, it is not known whether concerns about legacy liabilities may deter potential buyers.
I do not know the detail of this case but I would appeal too if I was accused of be responsible for ‘potentially unsuitable advice’. Does anyone know whether ACTUAL unsuitable advice was given; above and beyond what you would expect with a large advice business?
Sadly, where a lot of advisers are involved you would expect a few problems and Financials estimate of 2% was probably realistic.
I am really concerned that Charlie Palmers outspoken and constant criticism of the regulator may have a bearing on his ban and if this were to be the case then this would be both a sad and rather frightening outcome for a regulator that appears totally unaccountable (see story about Nicky Morgan MP chair of TSC being refused access to the FCA’s RBS report).
I think it’s more a case of his constant and blatant rule breaches, boasting about non-compliance and his general unprofessional attitude that brought this on him.
catch up guys its been sold to sanlam
So lets get this right £150,000 plus 930.7 hours of full Pensioned /Employers NI/able Staff wages, this equates to 26.59 working weeks!!! What we need to know is the real cost, not the obfuscation above, By refusing to offer Regulation to this individual, would have cost One member of staff pressing a Keyboard for two seconds. Who on earth sanctioned this cost, they should themselves be brought to sanction.
They had little choice but to incur those costs, Robert, due to Palmer’s decision to take the case to tribunal.
He very publicly announced, whilst trying to grow his business, that advisers should join Financial Ltd in order to avoid having to comply with regulations. He boasted about ‘light touch’ (which meant virtually no) compliance requirements within the business.
What should happen, is Palmer should be meeting the costs of the FCA staff and the legal bill, rather than this being passed onto more responsible advice firms.
Charlie Palmer should be footing this bill personally, rather than it being passed onto the industry in increased fees and levies.