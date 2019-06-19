FCA: Leave the DB market if you can’t cut it  

FCA’s Megan Butler

IFAs who do not think they can give defined benefit advice to an appropriate standard should consider leaving the market, the FCA’s Megan Butler says.

The watchdog’s supervision director answered questions about its latest findings on the DB market, published today, in an interview with Money Marketing.

These found 620 firms, or 26 per cent, facilitate transfers for insistent clients while 174 firms or fewer than 6 per cent of firms reported that they had accepted introductions from unauthorised introducers.

In its release the FCA says its ambition is for pension transfer advice to reach the same standard as the wider financial advice market where it found advice was suitable in around 90 per cent of cases.

It also says the disparity between the quality of advice on DB transfers and that on investments is of significant concern.

Asked when the FCA might hit the target of advice on DB transfers being suitable in 90 per cent of cases, Butler says: “It is impossible to say. We will have a better sense of that when we get through the data of the exercise we have just done.

“We do not want to give a date because firms should be looking at their processes right now and asking whether they meet FCA expectations.

“The fact that advice is 90 per cent suitable in most circumstances shows what level can be achieved and there is no reason why DB advice cannot hit that level and even surpass it.

“There is no piece of advice to a client that will be as important, and the industry needs to get this right. If the IFA does not think they can give advice in this area then they should not be giving it.”

When the FCA published its last update on this in December 2018 their targeted work had found advice was suitable in fewer than 50 per cent of cases.

Though the regulator notes that the data published today is and of itself does not indicate the suitability of each transfer, the high levels of transfer recommendations fly in the face of the FCA’s position that transfers are likely to be unsuitable in most cases.

Regarding the low percentage of unauthorised introducers the FCA has found as a source of DB business, Butler adds: “We know one of the things that has gone wrong is in the role of introducers and that is why we wanted to find out if it is a localised problem or a more widespread issue.

“And we have found that when we have visited firms that are problematic, a number of those have connections to unregulated introducers.

“But what looking into the data more closely indicates is the introducer model is not widespread at adviser firms. Yet this is the first data sample where we have asked questions about introducers and we will do further work. Nonetheless it is an interesting number and not one the public discourse had expected.”