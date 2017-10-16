Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA launches support hub for new asset managers

By

Property-Building-Growth-House-Housing-700x450.jpgThe FCA has launched a hub for new asset managers looking to get authorised with the regulator.

While the FCA is clear this will “not lower entry standards to the market” and asset managers will still have to meet equally “rigorous standards” before being accepted, the regulator will be providing assistance both before, during, and after authorisation.

Dedicated case officers, with pre-application meetings and a new website portal, are part of “phase one” of the hub kick-started today.

300 new asset managers were approved last year, taking the FCA’s total to more than 3,000. The FCA is aiming to help clarify its expectations, engage with new entrants better and make information easier to get hold of with the hub.

FCA spends £1.8m on innovative firms project

FCA executive director of supervision Megan Butler says: “The asset management sector is important for the UK economy.

“We want to aid new entrants to the market and the hub will help new firms understand us better as an organisation.”

The FCA is planning to introduce new phases to the hub next year.

Recommended

1

FCA spends £1.8m on innovative firms project

The FCA has spent more than £1.8m on a programme designed to bring new and innovative businesses into the financial services market. Since it launched in October 2014, “Project Innovate” has cost the regulator £1,853,840, a Freedom of Information Act request has revealed. Project Innovate houses the FCA’s newly created Advice Unit, which works with firms looking […]

Leap of faith: Will performance fees restore trust in active managers?

Performance fees are in the spotlight, but will they work for active managers? Fund managers are starting to rethink how they charge as big names take on the competition with new performance-linked models. Last week, Fidelity International announced a radical move to a so-called fulcrum fee, igniting a debate on whether performance-aligned fees could be a […]

Martin Foden discusses how convenience is affecting the construction of fixed income portfolios

In this short video, Martin Foden, head of credit research at Royal London Asset Management, discusses how convenience is affecting the construction of fixed income portfolios. Watch the video in full The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

Compliance tip: Mifid II transaction reporting and legal entity identifiers

Transaction reporting Transaction reporting is the reporting of information about trades in reportable financial instruments, such as shares, ETFs, VCTs, investment trusts and structured products. Reporting covers purchases, sales and modifications of reportable instruments. Mifid II proposes important changes to these obligations which will potentially affect all investment firms. Some exemptions will apply. For instance, […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experienc

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment