FCA teams up with CMA to promote claims competition

By

The FCA and Competition and Markets Authority will work together to ensure effective competition for consumers using claim management companies.

Responsibilities of the Claims Management Regulator, which regulated companies providing claims management services to England and Wales, were passed on to the FCA on 1 April 2019.

The FCA and CMA  have updated their cooperation agreement, which allows them to enforce updates to the regulatory framework for the claim managers, who help consumers seek compensation from finance companies.

In the updated “memorandum of understanding”, published yesterday, the FCA and CMA said they would work together to investigate cases of suspected anti-competition behaviour by CMCs.

FCA invites CMCs to register for authorisation

As part of the FCA’s new remit over CMCs, the companies must meet and maintain a set of FCA standards, which also include directly pointing customers to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme and the Financial Ombudsman Service as available services.

The FCA also requires firms that obtain lead lists from the third parties to carry out due diligence on whether this data has been obtained legally and keep records of this.

FCA cannot ignore risks brewing in platform tech market

A major acquisition in the platform technology market raises questions about the regulator’s inaction on these providers After a decade of commentators predicting a mass consolidation in the platform industry, it seems we’re finally seeing some movement – although not necessarily in the area that most would have expected. Stories of exiting the market (Investec), […]

Billy Burrows

Billy Burrows: The value-for-money formula

Talking fees with clients can be difficult. Some clients willingly accept them while others challenge the proposed fees and want us to justify them for the advice we are giving. Therefore, I included a chapter on fees in my latest guide, Retirement Advice – An Art or a Science? I struggled at first to find […]

Phoenix on rise despite Brexit uncertainty

Life Insurer Phoenix Group has generated £287m in cash during the first six months of 2019 despite Brexit uncertainty, according to H1 results. The insurer, which that bought Standard Life Assurance for £3.2bn a year ago, says strong performances in some of its business has offset weaknesses in others. Auto-enrolment contributions to its workplace schemes […]

