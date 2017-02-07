FCA issues suitability warning over 500 DB transfers

The FCA has issued a warning notice to an individual after their firms advised more than 700 defined benefit scheme members about the merits of transferring to a defined contribution pension.
As part of enhanced transfer value pension transfer exercises, 500 of the DB members decided to transfer to a DC scheme, with a total of £12.7m moved.
However, the regulator says many of these were at “serious risk of receiving unsuitable advice.”
The FCA did not name the individual it had warned, but says they had compliance oversight controlled functions at two authorised firms.
The FCA says in its warning notice: “The FCA considers that, between 1 February 2006 and 30 April 2009, the individual breached statement of principle 6 of the FCA’s statement of principles for approved persons by failing to use due skill, care and diligence in carrying out the compliance oversight function.”
Specifically, the regulatory said the individual failed to make sure the firms’ ETV advice process met its regulatory requirements.
According to the FCA, the individual failed to “identify obvious flaws in the ETV advice process which he should have identified either from his own review of the process, or from the limited file reviews that he undertook.”
The individual also “failed to give any or sufficient consideration to the compliance of the ETV advice process and of the advice given in his interactions with the pension advisers.”
The regulator has also raised conflict of interest concerns. It said the individual did not identify or manage potential conflicts over commission from the provider DB members were transferred to, and payments to a pension adviser based on how much ETV advice business they wrote.
The FCA concludes: “As a result of the individual’s failings, DB scheme members were at serious risk of receiving unsuitable advice.
“The FCA considers it likely that a significant proportion of the approximately 500 members who transferred from a DB scheme to a DC scheme would have decided not to transfer had they received suitable advice.”
Unbelievable…Why would anyone do this & who ultimately pays !!!!
They do it for the commission. And you pay.
Oh well…. I’ll start saving for the levy now…
Next PPI scandal waiting to happen. Unfortunately the small limited company advisers who do this might go bump and leave the rest of us to pick up the FSCS fees! Outrageous! DB Transfers are right in some circumstances however people moving them early before retirement = big risk
It struck me recently given the shift back towards DB transfers that small firms (e.g. where the principle/directors give advice) may well have much more interest in the appropriateness of the advice when compared to a large national firm where the advisers are simply ’employees’ and are likely to have less of a vested interest in the business (and therefore the impact thereof of ‘poor’ advice).
The FCA has never fully tackled the potential for conflict of interest between remuneration and sales/advice and I suspect DB transfers could be where the risk is at it’s greatest in the regulated ‘world’ – having said that, there are even bigger elephants in the room (lack of clear disclosure, non-advised sales paying commission, UCIS etc).
This seems to be pretty serious, why is the firm and individual not being named? Presumably these details will become known when the firm defaults and we end up paying via FSCS!
If these cases were between 2006 and 2009 ….. why has it taken the regulator EIGHT YEARS to question it …. ?
Is there a connection?
I outsource my DB Scheme Advice to avoid any conflict of interest
Several years ago (2010?), I was offered an ETV and the 1st line of the letter I was sent quoted the Pension I would get as the PUP value in 1993! What happened to the revaluation between when I left that (FS) company and the date they offered the ETV? What about the ongoing revaluation up to my SRD in 2021? (Last time I checked the projected value at NRD was nearly three times the original PUP!) No mention of any of that in the letter or expensive glossy pack I was sent. It was absolute rubbish but I’m sure some of the less well-informed ex-staff members would have fallen for the con. Give up ALL guarantees for an enhanced deal with Aviva. They had provided an IFA service through a portal which I dutifully used but knowing how valuable my DB guarantees are, my attitude to risk ensured that I stayed within the scheme. The revaluation may not be so good as when I last got a forecast but at least I’m not having to worry about fund performance and annuity vs drawdown. There are very few circumstances where a DB to DC transfer is good deal for the scheme members. After all, the only reason it’s offered is to reduce liabilities within the scheme!