Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA issues further guidance on ‘personal recommendation’ standard

By

The FCA has finished implementing the recommendations of the Financial Advice Market Review with the publication today of a policy statement relating to personal recommendations today.

The FCA aligned itself with Mifid II last year by mandating that regulated advice must contain a personalised recommendation.

In August last year, the FCA published a consultation paper that included amendments to guidance in its “perimeter guidance manual” on what amounts to a personal recommendation.

The consultation paper reiterated earlier guidance, which is consistent with European rules, which sets out a series tests to determine whether a service amounts to giving regulated advice, including:

– Does the service being offered constitute a recommendation? For example, firms need to consider the difference between information and recommendation, and whether help a customer to filter data amounts to a recommendation

– Is the recommendation presented as suitable or based on individual circumstances? For example, firms need to consider the impact of disclaimers and what might appear to be a suitable recommendation

– Is the recommendation given other than through distributions channels or the public? For example, firms need to assess recommendations given online, where recommendations are offered to multiple customers at once, and the effect of sending out investment research

The regulator had several responses to the consultation asking for more detail on the proposed guidance and others asked for examples of how firms can support customers without giving them a personal recommendation.

It was asked for examples for situations including on how to support execution-only clients who might not have considered all of their options, and how to present product options in a way that links them to general investment objectives and other factors.

The FCA says: “Firms that provide services that support customers without giving a personal recommendation (or firms that might wish to provide such services) should consider our new perimeter guidance. Firms that provide advice and/or guidance services might wish to consider making our consumer guide available to consumers.”

It adds that the publication of its new perimeter guidance is the final step in the FCA’s implementation of the FAMR recommendations.

It expects to review of the impact of the FAMR recommendations in 2019 and publish its findings in 2020.

Recommended

3

Robert Reid: FAMR has been hijacked by personal agendas

When my late parents retired, one of their favourite TV shows was Countdown. I was reminded of it following the report from the Financial Advice Market Review’s working group, released earlier this month. The conundrum as to the best way to ensure people recognise regulated advice may as well have been determined using a special […]

Social-Networking-Technology-Organisation-Chart-700x450.jpg
2

FCA updates advisers on FAMR progress

The FCA and Treasury have released a progress report on the 28 recommendations in the Financial Advice Market Review. The report shows 10 recommendations are completed, 11 are “on track” and seven have consultations underway. The long-awaited final FAMR report was published in March 2016 with headline recommendations including redefining advice, clarifying adviser charging rules and reforming […]

Prettejohn-Nick-PRA-2013 700 x 450 best.jpg

FAMR panel: No evidence changing ‘advice’ and ‘guidance’ will boost understanding

There is “no evidence” that changing the terms “advice” and “guidance” would help consumers understand when they are taking regulated advice, the Financial Advice Market Review’s working group has found. In its report today, the 15-strong industry panel says that advice and guidance should be kept as words used to describe services because other suitable […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Fund managers to get FSCS rebate after fielding advisers’ Keydata bills

Fund managers who have helped pay compensation over the collapse of life settlement bond provider Keydata will receive a £12m refund, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has announced. Keydata’s management has been embroiled in a multi-million-pound legal battle with the FCA since it collapsed in 2009. The total bill for compensation stands at more than […]

Business-Portfolio-Pen-Paper-Briefcase-Coffee-Corporate-480.jpg

Solving the self-employed pensions crisis

With no employer to fall back on, the self-employed are on their own when it comes to retirement saving. Irregular income patterns can make it harder to save regularly into a pension and commit to locking money away until age 55. Those who are building a business may see that as their biggest asset and […]

Blog: There’s method in the Standard Life Aberdeen madness

Things are moving fast over at the newly merged Standard Life Aberdeen. The very first results for the combined company hit the wires this morning and, finally, a clear strategic direction is emerging. Overall, there were net outflows. Not a great start, particularly given Scottish Widows’ parent Lloyds’ decision to pull its £109bn mandate earlier […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Leigh Kent 23rd February 2018 at 1:40 pm

    The FCA says: “…Firms that provide advice and/or guidance services might wish to consider making our consumer guide available to consumers.”

    The FCA website says: “We can’t find the page you’re looking for. It may have been moved, updated or is temporarily unavailable!”

Leave a comment