FCA to investigate adviser platform choice

The FCA is to review how advisers choose their platform and whether platforms are competing to attract advisers rather than improve client service.

The regulator has published its terms of reference for its platforms market study, which will look at whether platforms aid good investor decisions and whether they offer value for money.

The market study was first trailed the FCA’s asset management market study.

The FCA says advised platforms account for greater assets under administration compared with non-advised platforms, and suggests advisers’ preferences are likely to be a key factor in platform choice.

It wants to investigate the impact this on competition, and question whether adviser platforms are competing in the interests of the end investor.

The regulator argues platforms that are competing to win adviser business through tools and service may end up resulting in better client service.