FCA: Initial charges for independent advice lower than restricted

Initial fees for independent advice are cheaper than restricted advice, according to FCA data.
The regulator has released statistics from its review of advice suitability earlier this year.
Based on a sample of around 700 files, independent advisers charged an average of 2.81 per cent up front. Restricted advisers charged average initial fees of 3.57 per cent.
However, ongoing fees for independent advice were higher than for restricted advice.
Average independent advice ongoing fees were 0.72 per cent, while restricted advisers charged an average of 0.63 per cent.
Initial charges fall by pot size, according to the FCA.
Pots of less than £50,000 face average initial charges of 3.4 per cent, falling to 1.5 per cent for amounts between £150,000 and £1999,999, according to a sample of 590 files.
The FCA also released a series of indicators by which it would judge whether or not last year’s Financial Advice Market Review had been a success. The project had the aim of improving access to advice and led to 28 recommendations for the industry.
The regulator’s “baseline measures” on how they will judge the market will include:
- Demand side
– Numbers of consumers using advice and guidance and different channels used
– Use of workplace advice and guidance
– Reported reasons for not taking advice
– Consumers’ willingness to pay for advice
– Consumer levels of engagement
– Levels of satisfaction with advice and complaints data
- Supply side
– Number of advice firms and advisers
– Number of independent/restricted firms
– Minimum investment/pension pot size advised on
– Adviser charges – Industry views on the clarity of the regulatory
– The extent to which firms are offering different types of services e.g. automated advice
The FCA has opted to push back its post-implementation review of the RDR scheduled for this year so that it can take into account the FAMR recommendations and incoming regulation such as Mifid II while reducing the reporting burden on the industry from separate reviews.
As the practical difference between independent and restricted is anywhere between wafer thin (indeed, some restricted advisers will offer more services than an independent) and a gaping chasm I don’t know what this tells us.
Nothing of particular interest.
I think for the vast majority of business looked at in this survey, will have been “vanilla products”. Your PPP’s ISA OEIC Bonds etc etc and to that end as grey area suggests the differences between indy and restricted may well be paper thin. What this does not show is the difference between the cost base of those surveyed. It is therefore totally useless to derive any meaningful information from. One example that comes to mind: A restricted adviser who is part of a 5-adviser practice with 3 office staff and all office associated costs is very likely to charge more than an IFA who operates from a home office with very low overheads. Regardless of this, I don’t understand why the FCA resources were wasted finding and publishing this information. What is it supposed to demonstrate and what purpose does it serve?
Why anyone needs to charge any more than 3% for advice is untenable, the problem is some endeavourer to recoup the lack of activity by over charging the little they do, and then there’s those who charge 3% for the advice and need to add on the Network Compliance and parking space charges to the client, o yes and the convention, because we can is untenable
I stopped basing my initial charge/s on a percentage of the sum/s to be invested several years ago. Now, they’re just £ & p.
And I don’t apply them as a transaction charge either. My charges for advice and implementation of my recommendations are quite separate.
Ideally, I’d employ Informed Choice’s charging model ~ ALL their initial charges are for the advice, with none for implementation. I’m not quite there yet but it seems to me that it’s towards that that we should all be striving.
I received a call yesterday from someone contemplating investment of £250K. What are your charges? he asked, the reason being that he’d spoken to somebody else (an SJP partner) and that person had bluntly stated 3%. Draw your own conclusions (I’m seeing the enquirer next week).
This is mindless rubbish published by the FCA. It looks right so it must be correct. Any one firm may charge the whole range of initial advice %s – we do. From 0.3% to 6%! It infuriates the pants off me that the FCA use figures like this which are so meaningless. Clients pay a sum of money for advice. Unless the charge is broken down specifically for the investment – impossible to do – the results are useless. It is time the FCA were challenged on this – it borders on incompetence.
Clients pay for advice in many areas and is not linked to investment size. God, they are arrogant and misleading!!
As a more general comment, how much of the cost of initial advice is actually offset by the ongoing charge which I note is generally getting higher for a service that even the FCA does not prescribe! The figures are meaningless.
Blimey O’Reilly. First the FCA is chastised for never publishing data and now it’s chastised for publishing data! This and the Data Bulletins are worth a read. Issue 9 especially – https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/data/data-bulletin-issue-9.pdf I know there are statistics etc but we have to start somewhere and the information provided is a good start. At least I can try to benchmark where we are as a firm even if it is against averages.