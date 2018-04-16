Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA: IFAs can sit on fund group boards as independent directors

By

The FCA has confirmed that appointing financial advisers to be independent directors on the boards of asset management firms would not necessarily breach conflict of interest rules.

In new rules the FCA put forward to improve the asset management sector earlier this month, the regulator said it wants fund houses to hire independent directors to sit on their fund boards in an attempt to enhance transparency in their governance.

Fund managers must have at least two independent directors on their boards and they should make up a minimum 25 per cent of board positions, the FCA ruled.

Speaking to Money Marketing, the FCA has confirmed that such a duty could be also filled by IFAs and former IFAs provided they remain sufficiently independent from the manager.

The rules set out in the policy statement include guidance on what would meet the definition of independence, such as the need to supply “input and challenge” to the asset managers’ assessment of value.

As for any other eligible independent director, IFAs may be asked to fulfill other tasks on boards, taking into consideration remuneration and conflict of interest rules, the FCA says.

IFAs must also have “sufficient expertise and experience” to make judgements as to whether the asset manager is managing the scheme in the best interest of investors.

The rules say the independent director could have gained the expertise through professional experience, public service, or academia, and does not need to relate to the financial services industry.

The FCA estimates that the hiring of new independent directors to fund management boards will cost firms a total of nearly £28m a year. It said there will be a need for 480 non-executives overall.

Postcard Planning director Rohan Sivajoti says: “It’s about managing any conflict of interest if your client has money with that asset management firm. I might consider it but it has to be separate from our fund selection approach.”

Recommended

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpg

National advice firm scores ex-James Hay hire to bolster board

National advice firm Sandringham has made two new board appointments as it seals the hire of former James Hay director John Watson. Watson served as finance director for the platform and its parent IFG Group’s advice business Saunderson House until 2015, before taking over as chief operating officer for financial technology company Equiniti. Sandringham, a […]

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpg
1

FCA: New independent directors rules to cost fund managers £28m a year

The FCA has estimated that the hiring of new independent directors to fund management boards will cost firms a total of nearly £28m a year, as it lays out better fund governance rules. In its consultation paper on implementing the asset management study’s “package of remedies”, published today, the regulator says it will now require […]

1

Malcolm Murray: Building an independent advice legacy

IFAs and financial planners are growing increasingly confident in the demand for their services, and that confidence is well founded. Having learned to live on a recurring income they know that, after the initial pain, this provides a more secure basis on which to build their business. Most importantly it is the only way in […]

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpg

Mattioli Woods directors step down from board

Mattioli Woods chief operating officer Mark Smith and employee benefits managing director Alan Fergusson are stepping down from the board. Both Smith and Fergusson will stay on the executive team. A statement from the company says the move follows “internal and external reviews of the effectiveness of the plc board, its sub-committees and the group’s […]

Political risk and monetary policy

In the first video of a series of short interviews conducted with Investment Week’s Editor, Lawrence Gosling, Senior UK Equity Fund Managers Martin Cholwill, Richard Marwood and Henry Lowson discuss the effect that unfolding Brexit negotiations are having on their plans for positioning. The managers also address monetary policy, sharing their views following the latest […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

How to… navigate the bond market

Advisers are facing tough choices when it comes to picking bond funds for their clients’ portfolios. Three top investors talk to Money Marketing to shed light on the recent market sell-off and how bonds have reacted to it. They also explain which features bonds need to have to survive a new environment of rising interest […]

Aegon upgrades protection service for advisers

Aegon is looking to improve how easy it is for advisers to apply for protection products with the provider. It has released a series of updates including providing IFAs with estimated prices as they move through an application, as well as the ability to apply for two single-life life protection policies in the same application. […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Blair Cann 16th April 2018 at 3:31 pm

    If IFAs do sit on fund manager boards I hope very much that one of their priorities would be to use their influence to persuade their fellow directors that value includes sufficient resources to provide a decent service to clients and intermediaries.
    In particular, an inability to respond to straightforward inquiries in less than say a few days is a disgrace and requires some action at board level to improve service standards. Also, apparently never ending music and fatuous recorded messages repeated ad nauseam about unprecedented volumes of calls and the heartbreaking necessity to keep us waiting, are pure bilge. Put some more staff in these (as perceived by the providers)non productive areas and try to offer an acceptable service.

  2. David Cathcart 16th April 2018 at 4:46 pm

    IFA’s appointed to the board of asset managers, dream on. If you have ever worked as an IFA in a fund management company, you will completely understand why I say this. Watch an episode of Blackadder and you will get the idea.

Leave a comment