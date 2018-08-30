Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA holds crisis talks with ailing payday lender Wonga

By

The FCA is holding meetings with prominent payday lender Wonga, as the troubled company could delay its fall into administration, according to reports.

The watchdog has stepped in to hold crisis talks with senior Wonga staff over the expected appointment of administrators, The Times reports.

Wonga raised £10m from shareholders a month ago but still appears to be in financial difficulty amid concerns over its ability to meet potential compensation claims.

A source told The Times that the FCA wanted more information on how an administration would impact customers on its short-term, high-interest loans.

The FCA has taken a stronger line on high-cost credit in recent years, including by capping fees. Wonga faced its own difficulties in 2014 when it received a fine for unfair debt collection practices.

FCA targets overdrafts and high-cost credit to help vulnerable consumers

Wonga was previously Britain’s largest online payday lender, but has been criticsed over annual interest rate charges of around 4,000 per cent.

Recommended

Family - thumbnail

Case study: Gifting rules under lasting power of attorney

Paul has been appointed as the attorney for his father Jack. The lasting power of attorney was created several years ago but it has never been used. Jack can no longer make decisions for himself and therefore it is now up to Paul to make these decisions on his behalf. Paul’s younger brother Wayne is […]

Wonga

Wonga — a recent history of the payday lender

A look back at some of the recent turbulent history of payday loan company Wonga. What is Wonga? Wonga is a UK payday loan company offering short-term loans to its customers at high interest rates. It was originally founded by Errol Damelin, a South African entrepreneur, in October 2006. Wonga is authorised and regulated by […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Chris_Hill_Hargreaves_Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown boss pockets £2.5m pay packet

Hargreaves Lansdown chief executive Chris Hill has received a pay package of £2.5m in the year ending 30 June 2018 made up of a combination of shares, bonuses and pension payments. Following his first full year leading the company, Hill was given a base salary of £620,000, following a 2 per cent increase in executive […]

Pulled advice business sale drags on James Hay parent profits

The new management team at IFG Group will look to make efficiencies across both its platform and IFA business after a year of mixed results. IFG’s IFA business Saunderson House recorded a 7 per cent drop in new client recruits to 134. Its accounts this morning also show it paid staff retention payments of £1.5m and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com