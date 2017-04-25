FCA hires Govt advisers for independent appeals process

The FCA has appointed two members to its Regulatory Decisions Committee who have previously advised the Government on initiatives such as Nest and the Money Advice Service.

The RDC is run separately from the regulator and issues warning notices and decision notices, as well as forming part of the independent appeals process.

The newest members are Karen Johnston and Nick Lord.

Johnston is a lawyer with 20 years experience, including at The Pensions Regulator where she worked on setting up cross-border authorisation rules for pensions. Johnston also worked closely with the Department for Work and Pensions in the development of Nest, and is the deputy pensions ombudsman and vice-chair of Brighton and Hove Citizens Advice Bureau.

Lord has 30 years experience in representing consumers in financial services, including advising the Treasury review that led to the creation of the MAS. He has a diploma in financial planning.

RDC chair Tim Parkes says: “I am delighted to welcome our newest members to the committee. Karen and Nick bring a wealth of consumer-focused knowledge and experience in the consumer credit and other sectors, which will complement existing committee members.”