Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA highlights concerns over Priips cost disclosure

By

FCA logo new 3 620x430The FCA has found some firms are not properly disclosing costs to investors as required under new Priips rules.

The FCA today published a call for input on the new Priips rules asking for feedback on the scope of the legislation and the contents of the Key Information Documents required.

The call for input says: “We have been undertaking supervisory work to better understand any issues with transaction cost reporting. We have reviewed example portfolios and have found significant calculation errors.”

It adds: “When these are corrected, overall portfolio transaction costs for these portfolios are positive. That is, we have found that some firms are failing to properly disclose costs to investors as required under the Priips legislation. Where we find issues during our supervisory work, we get firms to address them.”

The regulator is aware of firms’ concerns about using the “slippage methodology” in calculating transaction costs. Slippage is the difference between the price when a trade is executed and the “arrival price” when the order is given to the market.

The call for input says firms have also raised concerns about disclosing negative transaction costs.

It says: “Negative transaction costs are not necessarily inaccurate. Transaction costs represent the loss of value to the consumer that happens when a transaction takes place, for example the bid-offer spread or commission costs. But there can also be a gain in value in some circumstances, for example if the investor is able to buy at the bid price or sell at the offer price.”

The FCA says issues it identified during its supervisory work included situations where the arrival price was incorrectly adjusted for corporate actions, where the arrival price is in a different currency from the transaction price, and where the transaction price for a bond includes accrued interest but the arrival price does not.

It wants to hear from firms about their experiences and any concerns with the calculation methodology.

The call for input says: “Subject to our findings, and if appropriate, we will consider running workshops to support firms with their compliance activities in relation to these requirements. Where we see non-compliance with the requirements we will consider appropriate supervisory and enforcement action.”

Since 1 January, Priips legislation has meant advisers now have to publish a standalone, standardised key information document for their clients including performance scenarios, risks, and the total cost of products.

Trade bodies and investment firms raised several concerns about the KIDs, particularly with regard to investment trusts.

A number of analysts described the potential returns in the standardised KID format for investment trusts as “overly optimistic” and several board members at Baillie Gifford’s investment trust clients took their concerns to the FCA in letters.

The Investment Association and Pimfa have both called for reviews of the KIDs, with the IA criticising their design and saying they are misleading.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has also been clear he is concerned about Priips.

The call for input also asks for feedback on the scope of the Priips legislation.

The document says: “We are aware there is some industry uncertainty about the scope of the Priips regulation – in particular, whether certain products are in or out of scope.”

It says the main confusion relates to corporate bonds, UK real estate investment trusts and some foreign exchange contracts.

The FCA paper says: “We would be interested to know whether there are any other products about which firms are unclear as to whether they fall in or out of the scope of the Priips regulation. We would also like to know about any difficulties firms may have faced in seeking to resolve the uncertainty.”

Recommended
3

Jailed adviser’s former firm sanctioned by FCA

One of the advice firms formerly run by jailed adviser Frank Cochran has been told to stop all regulated activity. The FCA register page for Wolverhampton-based FSC Investment Services says the firm must “cease all regulated activities”. Money Marketing understands the instruction appeared on FSC’s register page yesterday. Cochran owned the firm for 32 years […]

technical financial graph on technology abstract background

Platform tech firm agrees tie-up with outsourcer

Platform technology provider GBST has agreed a strategic partnership with the outsourcer it works with for client Retirement Advantage. For Retirement Advantage, outsourcer Equiniti provides customer and technology services while GBST provides the platform for Sipps and annuities. Through the strategic partnership the two businesses will look to work together in a similar way for […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money Marketing Interactive London 2019

Money Marketing Interactive London saw another successful event this year! The flagship event brought together 300 advice professionals for a day of insight and discussion. This year, Money Marketing Interactive London offered a selection of over 20 sessions for delegates to choose from in order to tailor their day to their own specific business needs. […]

PI fears grow as historic DB transfer liabilities haunt market

Advisers are fearful restrictions in professional indemnity insurance cover are spreading in response to defined benefit transfer risks. Financial planners have told Money Marketing that insurers are continuing to take a sceptical view of any DB transfer business amid a slew of negative headlines around British Steel and other well-documented DB scheme failures. Some have […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Mr Boleyn PFS 26th July 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Priips disclosure is a very silly time consuming costly ineffective almost totally pointless point of sale activity

  2. Nicholas Pleasure 26th July 2018 at 1:56 pm

    With the combination of MiFID and Pripps I actually no longer really understand what I am supposed to do. None of this makes any sense, it is time consuming and add no value to clients, who ultimately pay for it.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com