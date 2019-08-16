FCA heads on six-date national tour for broker feedback

Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Network UK mapThe Financial Conduct Authority has announced six Q&A roundtable sessions to be hosted across the UK.

The regulatory body will be going to Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, London, Manchester and Newport.

Each event, titled “ask the regulator”, will be 90 minutes long and will feature FCA and industry representatives.

According to the FCA, the sessions are only attenable by representatives of regulated firms.

Money Marketing sister title Mortgage Strategy asked mortgage brokers what they would ask if given the chance.

Crystal Clear Financial Services director Mike Brown says that with the development and further investment into new disruptor models, he would ask “how clients outcomes are monitored virus profitability of the business”, adding, “considering such significant amounts of investment will require some degree of return on investment.”

Brown says that he would ask the FCA what its plans are in regard to later life lending, and in particular “adviser qualifications and the protection of vulnerable clients.”

Furthermore, Brown says that he would also ask what the FCA’s view on adviser qualification parity is and whether there are any plans for mortgage advisers to “achieve Level 4 and if not, why not?”

He adds: “Enhancing the professional standing and credibility so that mortgage advisers hold the same level qualification as a financial adviser should surely be a good thing.”

London Money director Martin Stewart says that he would ask why the FCA does “not do regular fit and proper tests on individuals to ensure they are solvent.” He adds, “my thinking being is that the majority of mis-selling comes from either greed or personal financial pressure.”

Stewart continues by saying that he would ask whether the FCA “consult with other countries regulatory bodies on what works and does not work in their markets.”

Trussle mortgage expert Dilpreet Bhagrath says that she would ask what steps the FCA is taking to encourage greater switching and transparency in the UK mortgage market, “especially at a time when so many customers are unknowingly paying high SVRs and being stung by the loyalty penalty.”

Dilpreet adds that she would also ask what the FCA is doing to “improve access to the mortgage market for underserved groups, including small business owners, self-employed people and people working in the gig economy.”

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. David Brookes 16th August 2019 at 2:22 pm

    “According to the FCA, the sessions are only attenable by representatives of regulated firms”
    Just exactly what is a regulated firm? Who would be allowed to go?
    This morning I phoned the FCA to ask a question and after 40 minutes was told that the would not give me answer as I am an AR of a regulated network and they will only deal with them directly?
    I am confused and frustrated as I thought the FCA would be there to assist all IFAs. Presumably I do not own a regulated firm so will be unable to attend.

