FCA: Only half of DB transfers rated suitable

DB transfers feel more heat from regulator as only third of product choices found suitable
The FCA has released findings of an assessment of defined benefit transfer advice showing just 47 per cent were rated suitable.
In an update on its work published this morning, the regulator has revealed the full scope of its work in the market.
Over the last 24 months, it has reviewed “detailed information” from 22 firms on their DB transfers, with 13 firms providing client files to the FCA after its initial analysis.
12 firms were visited, of which four decided to stop their DB transfer business.
As part of its wider work on scams, the regulator has identified 32 firms that chose to stop providing advice or put restrictions on the pension transfers they conduct.
The regulator has also released results of its suitability assessments at the firms it investigated.
Of 88 transfers that were advised to go ahead, it found only 47 per cent were suitable. In 36 per cent of cases, suitability was unclear, while 17 per cent were ruled unsuitable.
Separately, it assessed the suitability of the product and fund the customer ended up in. Only 35 per cent of these were suitable. 24 per cent were unsuitable, and 40 per cent were unclear.
The FCA said common issues included failing to account for personal circumstances sufficiently, not matching needs and objectives with the recommendation, and inadequate assessment of risk tolerance.
It also expressed specific concerns regarding the use of outsourcing and pension transfer specialists.
The note reads: “In some cases there was a lack of information sharing between the introducing firm and the specialist transfer firm. This resulted in unsuitable advice where the specialist firm did not have enough information about the client’s objectives, needs, and personal circumstances.
“We found firms where the adviser or transfer specialist made a recommendation without knowing where the transfer proceeds would ultimately be invested. In some cases the specialist transfer firm did not make a recommendation for a receiving scheme or investments.”
A DB scheme starts with a capital loss equivalent to the CETV for at-retirement advice. As the pension is paid out recovery of capital begins. How long are you prepared to wait for the recovery of your initial capital value revalued for lost investment growth? It all depends how you look at these things. If you have a big win on the lottery you don’t say – Yes! I must give it away to an annuity provider! Pension freedom needs a whole new thought process.
Yet again no actual clear substance, explanation or solutions. It is very easy to say its not right, but impossible to put right unless there are actual specific examples and explanations as to why unsuitable or not clear. The regulator has to stop this continuous onslaught of its not good enough, we are not happy, its not clear unless it is willing to clearly provide the reason why. One rule for us another or the regulator seems to be the message. Advisers have to be crystal clear, the regulator on the other hand can suggest, not make clear, has no actual solution and will not commit to any solution.
@ Martin Evans
Just how much help do you need? Is the following not clear enough for you?
1. Failing to account for personal circumstances sufficiently
2. Not matching needs and objectives with the recommendation
3. Inadequate assessment of risk tolerance.
4. In some cases there was a lack of information sharing between the introducing firm and the specialist transfer firm. This resulted in unsuitable advice where the specialist firm did not have enough information about the client’s objectives, needs, and personal circumstances.
5. We found firms where the adviser or transfer specialist made a recommendation without knowing where the transfer proceeds would ultimately be invested
6. In some cases the specialist transfer firm did not make a recommendation for a receiving scheme or investments
A little disingenuous… leaving aside the last two which can be easily quantified, the rest are just qualitative assessments based on generalisations. You can argue that it is clear in a limited sense but it’s certainly not informative in the way Martin was querying, i.e. substantive, explanatory or solution orientated.
It might be more helpful to know exactly what was missed, what risk tolerance was done and why it wasn’t adequate; was matching of needs and objectives to the recommendation something to do with risk or the ability of the product to meet objectives, and why, etc?
Forget qualification, exams, Regulation, and calculations, its very simple, Do you want a Guaranteed Income of “X” or the flexibility of utilising a lump sum how you want. Not sure what else needs to be asked, other than making sure the Transfer Valuation is sufficiently enticing.
slightly misleading headline.”In 36 per cent of cases, suitability was unclear, while 17 per cent were ruled unsuitable”. Unclear does not make it unsuitable, just shoddy work on factfind/suitability report etc.
PI providers will love this !!
More exclusions, a reason to dodge paying claims, higher premiums….. a licence to print, as my old boss used to say !
As Keith S has pointed out only 17% was unsuitable but people don’t and won’ read or see this
Simply put, advisers are being regulated and priced out of the market……leaving plenty of room for the scammers to fill their boots with lots of lovely pension cash from clients
Wow
Doesn’t paint a very good picture