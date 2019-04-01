FCA gives advisers five days to report non-compliant PI cover

Firms have five days to report any professional indemnity insurance polices that are not compliant with the new Financial Ombudsman Service award limit.
Last week Money Marketing reported the FCA will consider the individual circumstances for advice firms who cannot get their professional indemnity insurance re-confirmed before the 1 April.
The limit increased from £150,000 to £350,000 today but there has been a backlash from advisers who say they cannot renegotiate their insurance contracts in such a short time.
At the end of last week the watchdog wrote to firms explaining how they should check their insurance cover in light of the change.
The letter says it is required that personal investment firms take out and maintain professional indemnity insurance that is at least equal to the requirements in the FCA’s handbook (IPRU-INV chapter 13).
This suggests an adviser needs cover to the tune of €1.25m (£1.1m) for a single claim and €1.8m in aggregate to be on the right side of the rules.
The letter goes onto say firms should check if their insurance policy provides cover for the new FOS award limits and speak to their insurer or broker if they are not sure.
It also says firms should complete an online survey within five working days to notify the FCA if their policy does not provide compliant cover or contact it directly.
The letter adds: “We will review your plan alongside other information we hold on you and contact you if we have any concerns or further questions.
“In the meantime, you should urgently progress your plans to obtain compliant cover and let us know when you have done this via your dedicated supervisor. If you do not have a dedicated supervisor, you should let the FCA firm contact centre know.
“We recognise that some firms may be in a position where they need to obtain different professional indemnity insurance following the increase. We may be prepared to allow firms who follow the steps set out above time to make these arrangements. We would expect insurers to deal fairly with firms in this position.”
When asked about why the FCA had failed to tackle the issue of most firms engaged in selling UCIS and other non-mainstream investments having no relevant PII cover AT ALL in relation to such activities, Andrew Bailey’s response was that it wasn’t a matter of particular concern to the FCA.
Has this changed?
Can anyone actually get through to a PI Insurer today?
I think an amnesty is called for. Things are descending into farce.
I pointed this problem out to them over a week ago and said that the £150k cap was a standard term in at least one main PI brokers policies and that would mean non compliance was automatic for many firms as from 1st April. The firm contact centre staff I spoke to didn’t even know about the FOS increase from £150 to £350 and I asked to talk to an organ grinder and not a monkey which took until Friday lunch time and at just before 5pm they told me they’d email all advisers, I assumed with a solution or a delay to the increase, but NO just telling you all to crash the PI broker’s phone lines by trying to get cover made compliant with the new rules.
This is not proportionate regulation. does not maintain confidence in the system and frankly, were they not a Monopoly I suspect we’d all go and find another regulator.
What does the FCA plan to do if two thirds or more of the entire adviser community, including networks, simply cannot obtain this additional cover? Insurers may well simply say No, which will create a constitutional crisis. For the FCA to remove the permissions of that many firms would effectively cripple the industry overnight. Madness.