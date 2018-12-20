Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA: PI must make sure ‘polluter pays’ for FSCS bills

By

Letting compensation costs fall onto the Financial Services Compensation Scheme rather than firms’ personal indemnity insurance goes against the principle that the “polluters pays” for their failure, the FCA has said.

In board minutes from its November meeting released today, the watchdog criticises PII providers for previously seeking to limit their liabilities when firms fail, and for preventing the FSCS from making claims on policies.

The FCA’s board minutes says: “The board recognises that, if the cost of compensation falls to the FSCS rather than the insurer, it is ultimately borne by those firms that remain in the industry. Spreading the risk across all surviving firms does not follow the ‘polluter pays’ principle.”

The minutes show just over three quarters (78 per cent) of claims submitted to PII insurers by personal investment firms in the last decade have been paid by a combination of the PII and the excess.

Incoming £69m FSCS levy blamed on DB transfers and Sipp claims

The FCA says it is questioning the degree to which PII is effective in the wake of its 2016 review into FSCS funding.

The review found that PII mostly works well for firms, but not for those that have engaged in large scale misselling scandals.

Effective funding of the FSCS funding continues to prove difficult, with the lifeboat fund announcing the introduction of a £69m levy for 2019 to cover its shortfalls this year.

Recommended

Five advice market predictions for 2019

Leading lights of the planning, pensions and investment space share their best guesses for how advice will evolve in the year ahead Cash will (initially) be king At the start of 2019 the temptation to move into cash will be very strong indeed for clients approaching or in retirement as market volatility and the uncertainty […]

Global equities: time to de-risk?

While equity valuations have doubled since the financial crisis, Simon Edelsten explains that there are still pockets of value. But not where you might think Macro-economic uncertainty is causing turbulence in equity markets. Artemis Global Select Fund manager Simon Edelsten says his investment themes are taking him in a different direction to some of his peers – away […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

Bank of England holds base rate at 0.75%

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee has voted unanimously to keep the base rate at 0.75 per cent. The rate has stayed at this level since it was raised from 0.50 per cent in early August this year. The MPC meeting minutes detail the committee’s belief that global growth risks have increased, but because of the […]

Tom Baigrie: Protection referrals are key to building trust

Signposting is standard good practice in medical and legal professions and should become so among all financial intermediaries too. Signposting means that when a customer has a need a firm cannot help with, that business takes responsibility for guiding them accurately to one that can. Imagine the outcry if doctors did not do that. So […]
2

Sunken treasure and truffle trees: FOS reveals quirkiest investment complaints

The Financial Ombudsman Service has revealed the top five alternative investments it has received complaints about in the past five years. It says that while these investments could either be regulated or unregulated depending on the specific circumstances, they are likely to be considered as non-traditional. Unregulated investments have been in the spotlight for much […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com