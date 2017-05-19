Should the FCA and the FOS be merged?

Money Marketing Interactive debate leads to renewed calls for FOS to have an independent appeals process

The FCA and Financial Ombudsman Service should work together as one unit, Syndaxi Chartered Financial Planners managing director Robert Reid has argued.

Speaking as part of a panel debate at Money Marketing Interactive in London yesterday, Reid discussed issues with suitability reports and the FCA review into suitability.

He recalled a meeting with the FCA and FOS from several years ago where the two organisations were “diametrically opposed” on several issues.

Reid said: “You have conduct of business rules you are trying to follow but you have got the FOS going in a different direction and a lack of consistency on the determinations, and that is something that has to be addressed.

“We have got to get to the point where the FOS and the FCA would actually be a unit together as opposed to being separate. They actually work in the same area and having them as separate organisations I don’t think has a lot of sense to it.”

Also speaking on the panel, Apfa director general Chris Hannant agreed there is a problem with what the FCA says and what the FOS does.

Hannant suggests two solutions, including that the FOS should have an independent appeals process.

He said: “Every judicial process you see from employment tribunals to the courts, you appeal to a separate independent body. [With] the FOS you are appealing internally; the FOS is marking its own homework. If the appeals process is separate, then you get an improvement in the quality of decision-making and that is the real answer to the problem.”

Hannant also encouraged the FCA to put things in writing that advisers can evidence.

He said: “The more the FCA can put in writing, the more there is for advisers to point to saying this is the way we can do it. That is why we did our exercise on smarter communications and we are also talking to [the FCA] to get some stuff into the current guidance consultation about streamlined advice.”