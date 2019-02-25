Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA holding £2.5m unclaimed compensation for land banking scam

By

The FCA is holding £2.5m in funds relating to a land banking scheme but the majority of investors owed compensation money have not come forward.

A total of 870 investors placed £32.8m into unauthorised collective investment schemes operated from a company marketed as Countrywide Land Holdings between 2005 and 2010.

The watchdog has now received £2.5m from a related Panamanian company Paradigm Consultancy, which it intends to return to the original investors.

To date, 392 investors involved have contacted the FCA.

Executive director of enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward says: ‘If you believe you were an investor in one of these unauthorised schemes, please get in contact with us.

“We will work to resolve this matter and return funds to eligible investors as soon as is possible but we need to demonstrate to the court that we have taken reasonable steps to identify everyone affected.”

Four men were jailed for around seven years each for their involvement in the scam in 2012 making them eligible for release in the coming year.

Recommended
2

Platform exit charge calculator launched

Directory service Compare The Platform has launched a new tool to calculate exit charges across the market. The calculator will be updated in real time to given an indication of exit costs, but also incentives to switch, for example where platforms offer to pay for part or all of the costs of leaving an adviser’s […]
1

‘Catastrophic’ lifetime allowance bills could result from GMP equalisation

More than 100,000 pension savers could face six-figure tax bills if guaranteed minimum pension requirements were equalised, a Freedom of Information Act request from HM Revenue and Customs shows. The request from Royal London shows that people with fixed protection against any past cuts in the lifetime allowance for tax-relief purposes could be invalidated if […]

Provident urges shareholders not to respond to takeover offer

Woodford-backed sub-prime lender Provident Financial has asked shareholders not to take action after receiving a takeover bid this morning. Fellow alternative lender Non-Standard Finance has bid £1.3bn for the struggling firm, and has secured “irrevocable undertakings” to accept the offer from shareholders accounting for at least 50 per cent of the company, including Woodford, NSF said […]
1

Danby Bloch: Planning for the 100-year life

The chances of living to 100 are increasing and this has important implications for financial planning The other day, I was idly wondering how long I was likely to live – and the implications for my work, finances and family life. What prompted this terminal thinking was reading a book on holiday called The 100-Year […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

The Wells Street Journal: Burrito Bonds and Brexit pizzas

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Hungry for a deal  WSJ well knows there are more than a few strange investment propositions in the market and has heard it all – from storage sheds, to land mines, stamps and even clean air. Last week, WSJ was amused to […]
1

Malcolm McLean: Simpler pension tax relief is only fair

Pension tax allowances have created a complicated system that is not working in the interests of consumers Being able to get tax relief on contributions to a pension scheme is probably something that we tend to take for granted and don’t value enough. The relief provides an incentive to join a pension scheme in preference […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com