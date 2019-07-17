Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA: Firms involved with Woodford ‘not following spirit of rules’

By

Andrew-Bailey-PRA-2013-500x320.jpgFCA chief Andrew Bailey has accused  some firms involved with Woodford’s suspension of not following the “spirit” of the regulators rules.

Speaking at the FCA’s annual public meeting this morning, Bailey said culture and accountability was becoming increasingly important to the regulator over box-ticking exercises and a overly-tight interpretation of the rules.

Bailey said: “Any organisation that prioritises being within the rules rather than doing the right thing will not stand up to scrutiny for very long.

“Taking Woodford as an example, firms appears to be following the letter of the rules but not the spirit”.

FCA asks if Hargreaves acted fast enough on Woodford

Bailey did not go into further detail on which firms he was referencing on what aspects of the rules they appeared to be toeing around.

However, he spoke at length on the FCA’s “regulatory perimeter” – what it has jurisdiction over when it comes to  authorised and unauthorised products and firms, labelling it something that “links together some of our most challenging issues”.

Recommended

Lagarde wins race to run European Central Bank

France’s Christine Lagarde will take over at the top of the European Central Bank after a marathon summit of EU leaders. The bloc nominated Lagarde after three days of summit and early rejections of suggested appointments by both the socialist and green groups in Strasbourg’s assembly. Lagarde was the first woman to become France’s finance […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing
1

FCA: Advice boundary ‘almost impossible’ to define

The boundary of where financial advice starts and information begins is “almost impossible” to define, the FCA has said. Speaking at the FCA’s annual public meeting this morning, chair Charles Randall noted the difficulties of defining the advice perimeter in the context of the recent collapse of mini-bond provider London Capital & Finance. Treasury to […]

BlackRock launches ESG tax-transparent funds

BlackRock has launched two funds with an environmental, social and governance focus, citing growing appetite among UK pension schemes for sustainable investment options. The funds are tax-transparent or authorised contractual scheme funds; these types of funds allow investors to benefit from the same tax treatment in respect of their income and gains as they would […]

VitalityInvest brings in 0% charges

VitalityInvest has unveiled the next stop in its proposition, allowing accessibility to discounted fees to its customers. From 22 July, all new clients to VitalityInvest will be given automatic access to its Healthy Living Programme, regardless of any qualifying criteria such as being a customer of Vitality health and life insurance policies. New customers could […]

Comments

There are 5 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. D H 17th July 2019 at 11:26 am

    Uuummm !!!

    I do get which direction his (Baileys) train is entering the station but which platform is it going to dock ?

    So conducting your business within the rules and regulations is not good enough ? now we should relax the rules (when needs be !) enter into the spirit of things, like some hippy love in ?

    Right oh ! time to break out the loom pants, joss sticks, and crystal ball !

    Is it little wonder, with all the forward, backwards, and sideways moments coming out of the FCA, we wander around Waterloo station like some snaggle toothed hill billy looking for his hound ?

  2. Julian Stevens 17th July 2019 at 12:04 pm

    In just what way are some firms involved with Woodford’s suspension not following the “spirit” of the regulator’s rules?

    Not that anyone at the FCA fully knows or understands its own rules anyway. How could they when the rule book is so vast, so labyrinthine and its contents so open to varying interpretation?

  3. take the high road 17th July 2019 at 12:43 pm

    @ D H…couldn’t have summed this up better…and with such satire!

  4. Finian Manson 17th July 2019 at 1:24 pm

    How ironic! We are all told that in the “spirit” of EU regulation we must adhere to the box ticking rules because that is how Napoleonic law works.

    Now, because it suits them, the FCA amongst many others says well actually folks you are meant to use your judgement and follow the “spirit” of the rules even though judgement was thrown out with baby a long time ago because none of us can be trusted whether it was giving financial advice or signing off accounts!

  5. Kevin Bailey 17th July 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Sounding more like the opening and closing edits of TV sitcom SOAP every day.

    For those under a certain age these were: “Confused? You won’t be, after this week’s episode of…Soap.” and “These questions—and many others—will be answered in the next episode of…Soap.”

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com