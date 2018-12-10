Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA fines focus on individuals as average penalty jumps

By

UK-Currency-Money-Coin-Pounds-GBP-700x450.jpgThe FCA has turned the focus of its fines from companies to individuals in 2018, latest data suggests.

An analysis from law firm Clyde and Co shows that while the total value of fines levied by the regulator in the year to date has dropped sharply compared to 2017, the average amount individuals are being pursued for has increased.

Last year, the average fine against individuals was £63,200. This has increased to £185,700 this year, a near three-fold increase.

Overall, the total value of fines is down from £229.5m to £27.6m, but Clyde says that this “does not paint the full picture” since “last year there were a number of record-breaking fines against companies that somewhat skewed the figures”.

FCA shows IFAs how duties might be split under senior managers regime

This included a £163m penalty against Deutsche Bank in January 2017 for money-laundering failures.

The number of open cases as at 1 April 2018 was also at a record high of 504, up from 410 twelve months before.

Clyde partner Charles Kuhn says: “City executives should certainly not be breathing a sigh of relief. The FCA has made a conscious effort to put the onus of responsibility on individuals. The introduction of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime is testament to this and the statistics demonstrate that this approach might be starting to bear fruit.

“The FCA has its foot firmly on the gas. However, it has come under some criticism over taking too long to prosecute and with a record number of cases in the pipeline some are questioning the regulator’s capacity to handle so many investigations.

“Eventually, these cases will be concluded and we could see a continual uptick in the level of fines levied against individuals. Especially as a number of the cases in the pipeline involve examination of the conduct of senior managers, which will of course test whether the SMCR might result in heavier punishments for individuals.”

Recommended
2

Gabriela Strug: Gifting rules do little to help the young

The complexity around inheritance tax rules is well known. Even experts in the industry need to revisit the details sometimes. A substantial part of my time as a financial planner has been spent helping clients manage how to pass on wealth to their loved ones, either during their lifetime or after death. As a millennial, […]

AJ Bell shares jump 25% on IPO

Investment platform provider AJ Bell’s shares have jumped 25 per cent after listing on the London Stock Exchange this morning. The price per ordinary share was set at 160 pence, making the firm’s market capitalisation approximately £651m at the beginning of conditional trading. By 8.30am shares had hit 205 pence. The Manchester-based company is floating 108,264,032 ordinary shares, […]
1

Danby Bloch: Is your risk register up to scratch?

Advice is becoming a more risky business, meaning firms must rethink their approach to the issues they face Given the Financial Ombudsman Service’s compensation limit is set to rise to £350,000, it is time for advice firms to rethink their approach to the risks they now face. The FCA’s plan is for the new limit […]

India Q&A: a market with momentum?

Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities, Neptune India is in the midst of a significant transformation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking an ambitious reform agenda. But what is the current state of the market and what makes India an attractive investment story today? Read the article here For investment professionals only – not for […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
3

CISI in drive to promote Islamic finance qualification

Two professional bodies have joined forces to co-brand and promote an Islamic finance qualification. The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment’s Islamic Finance Qualification was launched in 2007 and has now got backing from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. CISI and ACCA signed a memorandum of agreement regarding their collaboration on the Level 3 […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com