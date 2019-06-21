Money Marketing
FCA fines Bank of Scotland £45m for failing to report fraud suspicions

By

The FCA has fined Bank of Scotland £45m for failuring to disclose information about its suspicions that fraud may have occurred at its Reading-based Impaired Assets team.

An update published today explains the context of the fine which dates back to the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007.

Bank of Scotland identified suspicious conduct in the Impaired Assets team in early 2007, where the director of the team at the Reading branch, Lynden Scourfield, had been operating beyond his remit.

Scourfield had been sanctioning additional lending facilities beyond the scope of his authority undetected for at least three years.

Bank of Scotland knew by 3 May 2007 that the impact of these breaches would result in substantial losses to it.

The watchdog says over the next two years the Bank of Scotland failed to understand the significance of the information identified despite clear warning signs fraud might have occurred.

The statement adds there was also insufficient challenge, scrutiny or inquiry across the organisation and from top to bottom.

It was not until July 2009 the Bank of Scotland provided then-regulator the FSA with full disclosure in relation to its suspicions, including the report of the investigation it had conducted in 2007.

The FSA then reported the matter to the National Crime Agency (then the Serious Organised Crime Agency) on 26 June 2009.

In 2017, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, six individuals including Lynden Scourfield and another Bank of Scotland employee, Mark Dobson, were sentenced for their part in the fraud committed through the Impaired Assets.

Today the FCA has also banned four individuals from working in financial services due to their role in the fraud at Halifax Bank of Scotland Reading.  These are Lynden Scourfield, Mark Dobson, Alison Mills and David Mills.

FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward says: “Bank of Scotland failed to alert the regulator and the police about suspicions of fraud at its Reading branch when those suspicions first became apparent.

“Its failures caused delays to the investigations by both the FCA and Thames Valley Police. There is no evidence anyone properly addressed their mind to this matter or its consequences. The result risked substantial prejudice to the interests of justice, delaying scrutiny of the fraud by regulators, the start of criminal proceedings as well as the payment of compensation to customers.”

