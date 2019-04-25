Money Marketing
FCA finds with-profits customers treated fairly, but issues remain

By

Most firms are treating with-profits customers fairly but there are examples where governance could be improved, the FCA says.

In a thematic review of the sector published today, the watchdog gives its conclusions into whether with-profits are achieving good outcomes for consumers.

It is based on a detailed assessment of with-profits funds at eight firms that account for approximately 80 per cent of with-profits assets within the market.

The review included a mix of open and closed funds across mutual and proprietary firms of varying sizes.

The study indicates that firms are, in most cases, carrying out appropriate governance to ensure fair treatment of with-profits customers.

But the FCA points out there are limited instances where it found practices that present a higher risk of customer harm.

The specific instances of poor practice include insufficiently robust fund-level capital management approaches and some firms not carrying out assessments of excess surplus as required by FCA rules.

Also, it finds there is ineffective oversight and challenge by senior individuals of these practices that could be bad for consumers.

The FCA has also published a Dear Ceo letter alongside the review that lays out the actions it will take to tackle any shortcomings.

It says: “We will engage with certain senior managers across firms through round-table discussions later this year. We want to hear their views on our findings and understand what actions are being taken across the industry in response to these.

“We will discuss the findings from this review with firms operating with-profits business as part of our normal supervisory processes.

“If firms do not address the areas of poor practice highlighted in this review we will consider the need for further action.”

The FCA also says it is also considering carrying out some focused work about the use of with-profits advisory arrangements before the end of the FCA’s 2019/20 business year.

It adds: “This will give insight into the conduct of smaller firms which manage with-profits funds, and allow us to evaluate the impact of with-profits advisory arrangements now being senior managers for the first time under the Senior Managers & Certification Regime.”

FCA considers disclosing more information on ongoing investigations

The FCA is considering disclosing more information on ongoing investigations, citing customer interest in its work. In a paper entitled FCA Mission: Approach to Enforcement published on Wednesday, the City watchdog reviewed how and when it takes enforcement action against firms. In the report, the regulator said it would consider whether they could provide more […]

Deutsche targets ultra-high-net-worth market with family office offering

Deutsche Bank is launching a new team to offer investment and corporate finance solutions to family office and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The bank has announced this morning an Institutional Wealth Partners group, allowing Deutsche’s wealth management team to plug into the wider bank’s solutions for premium level clients, offering “specific advice and customised solutions”. In Europe, […]

