FCA finds widespread ‘poor practice’ in CMCs

The FCA has warned claims management companies to raise their advertising standards and ensure their promotions “do not mislead” potential customers as a review found widespread “poor practice”.

The watchdog began regulating the claims management industry from 1 April this year. Since it took on the responsibilities of the Claims Management Regulator, the FCA has reviewed more than 200 CMC adverts.

Examples of bad practice seen by the FCA include companies only showing case studies where the compensation provided to consumers is “very high” despite the average received by consumers being “considerably lower”.

The FCA says it will act if it finds customers have been mislead or treated unfairly as a result of poor advertising.

New rules have been introduced in relation to financial promotions issued by CMCs to ensure they provide information to consumers that is fair, clear and not misleading.

CMC firms are now required to identify themselves as a claims management company and “prominently state” if a claim can be made to a statutory ombudsman or compensation scheme without using a CMC and without incurring a fee.

They must also include clear information relating to fees and termination fees which the customer may have to pay if a firm uses the term “no win, no fee” or a term with similar meaning.

FCA executive director of supervision for retail and authorisations Jonathan Davidson says: “Many CMCs play a significant role in helping consumers to secure compensation. But CMCs using misleading, unclear and unfair advertising practices to get business is completely unacceptable. We won’t hesitate to take action where we consider that customers are being misled or otherwise treated unfairly by poor advertising.

“Firms should also understand that we will take their compliance with our rules on financial promotions into account when considering applications for full authorisation.”

Last month, mortgage assessment company Mortgage.Claims was rebuked by the Advertising Standards Authority for “exaggerating” the number of claimants who received “tens of thousands” of pounds.

Meanwhile on 7 August, the FCA and the Competition and Markets Authority updated their cooperation agreement to work together to ensure effective competition for consumers using claim management companies.