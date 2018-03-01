Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA finds ‘significant concerns’ with advice over second charge mortgages

By

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpgThe FCA has criticised poor lending practices in the second charge market, including poor affordability checks and firms breaking key conduct rules.

The FCA made the statements in a ‘dear CEO’ open letter to all second charge lender executives today.

The letter follows the regulator’s review of second charge lenders, started last year and revealed by Money Marketing sister title Mortgage Strategy.

The FCA says it has found “significant concerns and found a number of poor practices” in its recent second charge lending review.

The regulator says it has found examples of firms breaking MCOB rules by “not basing lending decisions on income and expenditure assessments”.

Some firms were lending based only on equity, debt to income ratios or income multiples, for example.

However, the FCA says all firms it investigated were improving in this area.

The FCA says second charge affordability checks were often difficult to follow, especially with lending carried out outside lending policies.

The FCA adds that some firms’ shaky income and expenditure assessments led to customers with poor credit profiles being given second charge loans.

The regulator’s letter says: “Please consider whether your firm’s affordability calculation is now at the heart of each lending decision and that the calculation itself takes into due consideration the credit profile of an applicant.”

The regulator says income assessments for the employed were generally fine, but were riskier for the self-employed.

It says: “In some cases, we were unable to identify where an underwriter had obtained the figures used for net income.

“We also found evidence that lenders were not always taking account of tax and national insurance deductions and were relying on calculations contained within accountants’ certificates and other documents that did not appear to be plausible or realistic.”

The FCA adds that some second charge lenders’ documents checks were so weak they could not guarantee they were not enabling financial crime.

The letter says: “You should be aware that where the FCA identifies that a firm’s systems and controls have failed to such an extent that it is unable to protect itself from becoming a party to financial crime, we will consider taking action against the firm and its senior management.”

The regulator has asked second charge lenders to review their processes and confirm they are lending responsibly by 1 May.

Finance & Leasing Association head of consumer and mortgage finance Fiona Hoyle says: “The FCA’s Dear CEO letter acknowledges that firms have already taken action to improve affordability calculations and that some income assessments are working well – but it does also identify where further work is required, which will help firms to fully embed the new regime.

“The industry has been through a period of demanding regulatory change, having been given only nine months to implement the MCOB regime.  This early insight into where additional change is required will assist firms prioritise their compliance work.”

Recommended

Malcolm_Kerr_EY
5

Malcolm Kerr: A history of the salesman

It has been a long time coming but regulation has finally worked to eradicate poor practice In March 1962 a small, prematurely grey, former lieutenant in the US Airforce arrived in London and took offices in the West End. His mission was to establish a “pyramid” direct sales force on behalf of Investors’ Overseas Services, […]

Money Advice Service advert
9

Is restricted advice losing traction?

New figures from the FCA show that the percentage of restricted financial advisers within the sector has dropped since last year. Data from the regulator’s Financial Advice Market Review last June looked at the advice on offer within the sector, finding that 83 per cent of firms were providing independent advice, and 15 per cent […]

Managing customers in drawdown

By Lorna Blyth, Investment Marketing Manager Delivering a decent drawdown review process takes time and resources. This article looks at how you can manage drawdown clients in a more cost-effective way. Most advisers are seeing an increase in drawdown clients following pension freedoms. Often these are clients with lower fund sizes, which means advisers are […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

neill macgillivray

Neil MacGillivray: Workplace Isa is not dead yet

James Hay’s Neil MacGillivray has warned that the idea of a Workplace Isa is not dead as a change in political circumstances could put the concept back on the agenda. The improvised nature of policymaking combined with the amount of money the Government could save from a Workplace Isa means it could be introduced in […]

Gregg McClymont 480

Gregg McClymont: Pensions inequality debate needs recasting

Debates over intergenerational pension fairness should be treated with scepticism as they often over-simplify complex issues, according to ex-shadow pensions minister Gregg McClymont. At a Trades Union Congress panel debate this week, the Aberdeen Standard Investments retirement head argued that focusing on pensions inequality between the generations missed several key factors. Inequality within generations can […]

Comments

    Leave a comment