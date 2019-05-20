FCA: Investment managers paying too little in regulatory fees

The FCA has told investment management principal firms to tighten up governance of appointed representatives, or face action from the regulator.

In a Dear CEO letter published today the FCA cites findings from its multi-firm review of principal firms in the investment management sector which show principals often have “weak or under-developed governance arrangements” for their ARs. This includes “a lack of effective risk frameworks, internal controls and sufficient resources.”

The letter is from FCA director of supervision – investment, wholesale and specialists division, Megan Butler,

She says some investment management firms are paying less than they should in regulatory fees because they do not submit ARs’ fee tariff data to the regulator, “with the balance covered by other fee payers.”

It also notes principals’ failure to identify and manage conflicts of interest inherent in this business model risks ARs causing harm to consumers and to the market.

The FCA found principals’ assessment of the adequacy of their own financial resources was inadequate in most cases because they were not assessing risks from their ARs’ activities:

“Where we reviewed firms’ assessments of the adequacy of their financial resources (where required under the prudential regime), more than 90% were not fit for purpose,” writes Butler.

Where risk frameworks were insufficient, the FCA found ARs monitored by way attestations from the AR:

“At one principal, a number of ARs were acting outside the scope of their principal’s permission, in breach of the general prohibition,” the letter states.

In a similar review of the general insurance sector in 2016 the FCA says it found “significant shortcomings in the control and oversight of ARs by their principal firms.”

The review of the investment management sector surveyed 338 principals with under 80 ARs each. Of these, 15 firms were selected for more detailed review, including a visit. Butler writes the FCA will continue this work, including making visits to principal firms.

“We expect to see that firms have acted on the findings of this letter,” says Butler.