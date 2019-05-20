Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA: Investment managers paying too little in regulatory fees

By

The FCA has told investment management principal firms to tighten up governance of appointed representatives, or face action from the regulator.

In a Dear CEO letter published today the FCA cites findings from its multi-firm review of principal firms in the investment management sector which show principals often have “weak or under-developed governance arrangements” for their ARs. This includes “a lack of effective risk frameworks, internal controls and sufficient resources.”

The letter is from FCA director of supervision – investment, wholesale and specialists division, Megan Butler,

She says some investment management firms are paying less than they should in regulatory fees because they do not submit ARs’ fee tariff data to the regulator, “with the balance covered by other fee payers.”

It also notes principals’ failure to identify and manage conflicts of interest inherent in this business model risks ARs causing harm to consumers and to the market.

The FCA found principals’ assessment of the adequacy of their own financial resources was inadequate in most cases because they were not assessing risks from their ARs’ activities:

“Where we reviewed firms’ assessments of the adequacy of their financial resources (where required under the prudential regime), more than 90% were not fit for purpose,” writes Butler.

Where risk frameworks were insufficient, the FCA found ARs monitored by way attestations from the AR:

“At one principal, a number of ARs were acting outside the scope of their principal’s permission, in breach of the general prohibition,” the letter states.

In a similar review of the general insurance sector in 2016 the FCA says it found “significant shortcomings in the control and oversight of ARs by their principal firms.”

The review of the investment management sector surveyed 338 principals with under 80 ARs each. Of these, 15 firms were selected for more detailed review, including a visit. Butler writes the FCA will continue this work, including making visits to principal firms.

“We expect to see that firms have acted on the findings of this letter,” says Butler.

Recommended

The squeezed middle: can mid-sized firms adapt to survive?

For financial advisers, coping with change is a way of life – whether that is driven by the regulator, shifting consumer demands, technology or a combination of all three. Since the RDR came into force in 2012, the reshaping of the sector has been particularly dramatic, and with Mifid II last year there has been […]

Tavistock encourages ‘poorer performing advisers’ to leave group

Advice network, fund manager and support service provider Tavistock has said that it has pushed some “poorer performing appointed representative firms to leave the group” this year over fears of regulatory risk. In its results this morning, Tavistock notes that because of its tightened attitude, along with additional costs from Mifid II reforms, advice revenues […]

Euros-EU-Money-Currency-Europe-700x450.jpg
4

FCA defends ‘serious register errors’ in clone firm case

The FCA has confirmed it will not accept a recommendation to compensate an investor who lost money to a clone of a deauthorised firm which was incorrectly marked as registered by the FSA for 12 years. In the final report of the case to the Complaints Commissioner, the FCA says it provided appropriate guidance on […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Novia sees 72.5% jump in profits

Wrap platform Novia saw its profits before jump by 72.5 per cent to £5.6m in 2018, on the back of increase in its assets under administration. Novia AUA increased by 5 per cent to £6.1bn. According to the company, the performance was dented by a significant market drop in the fourth quarter of 2018. Novia […]

Alistair McQueen: Forcing ageing issues into the political spotlight

Lessons can be learned from environmental activists in attracting serious attention What keeps you awake at night? This is a question opinion pollsters at Ipsos Mori have been asking for decades and share the findings of in their monthly Issues Index. It offers a fascinating insight into the minds of the public. According to the […]

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpg

Foster Denovo makes another acquisition

National advice firm Foster Denovo has acquired London and Capital UK’s wealth business in its latest expansion deal. Foster Denovo will begin servicing London and Capital clients’ portfolios and two advisers will move across to the firm. While currently the clients receive wealth management solutions, Foster Denovo says that they may move into its wider […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com