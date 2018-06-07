FCA figures reveal average advice firm profits

Total earnings by financial advisers increased by 22 per cent to £4.5 billion in 2017, FCA data shows.
Figures in the regulator’s latest data bulletin show aggregate pre-tax profits rose 23 per cent to £698m, which the regulator says was driven by growth in headline revenue.
Small firms have the highest pre-tax profit margin, at 43 per cent of total revenue.
The average pre-tax profit for a one-adviser firm was £80,349, with two to five adviser firms seeing average profits of £192,328. Firms with between six and 50 advisers made £358,454 last year.
Adviser pay hits all-time high of £93,000
Revenue firms receive from initial charges rose 24 per cent in 2017. Of this, the share accounted for by restricted services was 40 per cent, up from 39 per cent in 2016.
The data shows 89 per cent of firms have between one and five advisers. Firms employing more than 50 adviser staff account for 44 per cent of all advisers, but less than one per cent of firms. There are around 8,000 appointed representatives working at advice firms as at 31 December 2017.
The most recent breakdown of types of advice provided show 2 per cent of firms provide a mixture of independent and restricted advice, while 11 per cent have just restricted offerings, and 87 per cent are independent.
The number of restricted advisers is slightly lower than that recorded in February in a Freedom of Information request filed by Money Marketing columnist, Paul Lewis. At that time, 13 per cent were restricted at 82 per cent were independent.
The average pre-tax profit for a one-adviser firm was £80,349, with two to five adviser firms seeing average profits of £192,328. Firms with between six and 50 advisers made £358,454 last year.
These figures are unlikely to be comparable. A one adviser firms and some smaller firms will likely be owned by the advisers so the profit will be high because they will be paying a small salary, declaring everything else as profit and paying a big dividend.
Larger firms will be paying a salary and bonus to advisers which will all be an expense against profit. Hence why big firms appear to make less profit per adviser. In this case turnover may be more relevant than profit.
I suspect small firms make greater profits as directors are more likely to draw dividends than salary/bonus.
No sh!t Sherlock !
I hope that these profits are on the low side – particularly for unincorporated sole traders. There are so many reliefs that can be written off before profits are declared. (Even a car business mileage can be claimed for instead of being taxed as is in the case of incorporation. All Electric cars also have special deals).
Interesting. In another publication recently the rather arrogant head of one national firm said that were he in charge of the FCA he’d force all small firms to join a network unless they turned over a minimum of £2.5m and had at least ten advisers. as the figures show however, we small firm owners run our businesses well. Away from the figures we also deliver the personal service which, to get from the big firms, you’d need well into seven-figure wealth to obtain. As one in-the-know industry luminary once said to me, “You’re the private bank for the kind of people who normally couldn’t afford a private bank.” I’m proud of the fact that I run a well-run small firm and there are many like us. I’m proud to represent small firms on PIMFA’s council. Small firm owners do however need to be aware that there are those such as the above-mentioned individual who resent us. They resent the fact that we do so well, that their clients leave them for us and that unlike them, we can change our business models quickly in response to changing circumstances. Most of all they resent the fact that we are independent and earning a paycheck for ourselves, not for them. Networks and large IFAs have their place and I wish them all the well in the world at doing their own thing, but it ill behoves their illustrious ivory-tower dwelling lords and masters to try and force into their servitude those of us who, frankly, would rather have a leg off. So, back off guys, you run your businesses and we’ll run ours. Judging by the numbers above, we’re making a pretty good job of it, and unlike you, we actually talk to clients.
Brilliantly put Neil and long live the small IFA