Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA figures reveal average advice firm profits

By

Total earnings by financial advisers increased by 22 per cent to £4.5 billion in 2017, FCA data shows.

Figures in the regulator’s latest data bulletin show aggregate pre-tax profits rose 23 per cent to £698m, which the regulator says was driven by growth in headline revenue.

Small firms have the highest pre-tax profit margin, at 43 per cent of total revenue.

The average pre-tax profit for a one-adviser firm was £80,349, with two to five adviser firms seeing average profits of £192,328. Firms with between six and 50 advisers made £358,454 last year.

Adviser pay hits all-time high of £93,000

Revenue firms receive from initial charges rose 24 per cent in 2017. Of this, the share accounted for by restricted services was 40 per cent, up from 39 per cent in 2016.

The data shows 89 per cent of firms have between one and five advisers. Firms employing more than 50 adviser staff account for 44 per cent of all advisers, but less than one per cent of firms. There are around 8,000 appointed representatives working at advice firms as at 31 December 2017.

The most recent breakdown of types of advice provided show 2 per cent of firms provide a mixture of independent and restricted advice, while 11 per cent have just restricted offerings, and 87 per cent are independent.

The number of restricted advisers is slightly lower than that recorded in February in a Freedom of Information request filed by Money Marketing columnist, Paul Lewis. At that time, 13 per cent were restricted at 82 per cent were independent.

Recommended

FCA-Building-Blue-Sky-700x450.jpg
1

FCA art to move to Stratford as collection revalued at £800,000

The FCA’s art collection has dipped in value since its latest valuation, Money Marketing has discovered, as the regulator plans to bring its pieces with it during its upcoming office move. A 2015 valuation placed the FCA’s art collection, which includes paintings, photography pieces and sculpture, at £825,000. A 2017 valuation now acquired by Money […]

Susan Hill
2

Advisers demand more pay over regulatory overload

Advisers claim they should be paid more for the extra work new regulations are bringing to their companies. European regulations that were implemented this year, such as Mifid II and Priips, require adviser firms to produce additional reporting on product suitability and build cost disclosure documents to improve transparency for their clients. Speaking today at […]
1

Boom time: Why adviser pay packets are soaring

A flagship report has given advisers cause for optimism as salaries across the profession reach record highs with no signs of slowing down. Around 500 advisers and 150 paraplanners took part in research led by recruitment consultants BWD alongside Money Marketing, taking the measure of how pay packets vary by a whole range of factors […]

Frexit & contagion risk in Europe

Many commentators have suggested the UK’s exit from the European Union will trigger a domino effect, leading to its eventual break-up. Neptune Head of European Equities Rob Burnett discusses the likelihood of this happening. Click here to read more Important informationInvestment risks Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Smaller advice firms taking the hit on PI costs

The average professional indemnity insurance premium across all advice firms was £17,540 in 2017, according to FCA data. The FCA’s latest data bulletin breaks down PI premiums for firms according to different revenue brackets. The data shows that, when looking at average premiums paid as a proportion of regulated revenue, small firms generally paid a higher […]

Business-Document-Technology-Growth-700x450.jpg
3

Regulators preparing template for DB transfer details needed by advisers

The Pensions Regulator says a template designed to help scheme administrators give advisers standardised information about members who want to transfer out of defined benefit schemes will be launched this autumn. Speaking at Money Marketing’s Retirement Summit today, TPR head of policy Fiona Frobisher shed light on how the template fits into the joint strategy being […]
2

Clive Waller: If the computer can do it, it will do it

There are still some in financial planning that deny the advance of technology. Or, more to the point, that radical change will occur. Thankfully, they are a minority. It is easy to forget how far we have progressed. At the start of the millennium, the typical adviser’s workload centred on valuations for portfolios. Our first […]

Comments

There are 6 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Nicholas Pleasure 7th June 2018 at 11:31 am

    The average pre-tax profit for a one-adviser firm was £80,349, with two to five adviser firms seeing average profits of £192,328. Firms with between six and 50 advisers made £358,454 last year.

    These figures are unlikely to be comparable. A one adviser firms and some smaller firms will likely be owned by the advisers so the profit will be high because they will be paying a small salary, declaring everything else as profit and paying a big dividend.

    Larger firms will be paying a salary and bonus to advisers which will all be an expense against profit. Hence why big firms appear to make less profit per adviser. In this case turnover may be more relevant than profit.

  2. Alistair Cunningham 7th June 2018 at 11:36 am

    I suspect small firms make greater profits as directors are more likely to draw dividends than salary/bonus.

  3. Harry Katz 7th June 2018 at 11:37 am

    I hope that these profits are on the low side – particularly for unincorporated sole traders. There are so many reliefs that can be written off before profits are declared. (Even a car business mileage can be claimed for instead of being taxed as is in the case of incorporation. All Electric cars also have special deals).

  4. Neil Liversidge 7th June 2018 at 11:45 am

    Interesting. In another publication recently the rather arrogant head of one national firm said that were he in charge of the FCA he’d force all small firms to join a network unless they turned over a minimum of £2.5m and had at least ten advisers. as the figures show however, we small firm owners run our businesses well. Away from the figures we also deliver the personal service which, to get from the big firms, you’d need well into seven-figure wealth to obtain. As one in-the-know industry luminary once said to me, “You’re the private bank for the kind of people who normally couldn’t afford a private bank.” I’m proud of the fact that I run a well-run small firm and there are many like us. I’m proud to represent small firms on PIMFA’s council. Small firm owners do however need to be aware that there are those such as the above-mentioned individual who resent us. They resent the fact that we do so well, that their clients leave them for us and that unlike them, we can change our business models quickly in response to changing circumstances. Most of all they resent the fact that we are independent and earning a paycheck for ourselves, not for them. Networks and large IFAs have their place and I wish them all the well in the world at doing their own thing, but it ill behoves their illustrious ivory-tower dwelling lords and masters to try and force into their servitude those of us who, frankly, would rather have a leg off. So, back off guys, you run your businesses and we’ll run ours. Judging by the numbers above, we’re making a pretty good job of it, and unlike you, we actually talk to clients.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com