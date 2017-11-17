FCA extends outreach programme for mortgage advisers

The FCA will continue its programme of meetings with mortgage advisers in 2018, it has announced.
The regulator says it will extend its Q&A Live & Local roundtables for mortgage firms from January to May next year.
Each monthly event will have an FCA representative and an industry expert. The regulator will visit each region of the country more than once.
The FCA will also host ad hoc events for various areas of financial serices that its chairman and executive comittee members will attend.
The regulator launched the Live & Local programme in April 2016.
The FCA visited 60 locations between launch and March 2017, speaking to nearly 2,600 firms.