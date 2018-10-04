Money Marketing
FCA drops contingent charging ban as transfer specialists forced to take investment exams

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpgPension transfer specialists will have to get the same qualifications as an investment adviser in addition to the existing specialist qualification, the FCA has ruled today.

After months of consultation, the regulator has produced new rules and guidance aimed at improving defined benefit transfer advice.

While it has stopped short of a contingent charging ban, it is raising the qualification level for pension transfer specialists.

All pension transfer specialists will be required to hold a specific qualification for providing advice on investments by October 2020 so they can “identify whether a proposed pension scheme and investment solution is consistent with the client’s needs and objectives.”

Advisers will need to understand their client’s general attitude to the risks that go with a transfer, and not just how they feel about investment risks though, the FCA stressed.

Advisers will also have to provide a suitability report even if the recommendation is not to transfer, the FCA has confirmed.

The regulator will not impose a contingent charging ban at this stage, it has said.

While those responding to its consultation expressed fears about the impact on access to advice if contingent charging was banned, the regulator added that “responses to the FCA’s consultation confirm its initial analysis that the evidence it has seen does not show that contingent charging is the main driver of poor outcomes for customers.”

FCA executive director of strategy and competition Christopher Woolard says: “We expect our interventions to improve the quality of advice which will help to reduce the number of complaints against advisory firms.”

Latest from Money Marketing

Standard Life Aberdeen moves ahead on share buyback plan

Standard Life Aberdeen is moving ahead with its share buyback programme, as it continues to spend millions on returning funds to shareholders in the company. In a stock exchange notice published this morning, Standard Life says it has purchased another 1,400,267 shares at an average of 300p. Recods show last week, it purchased another 1.5 […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Grey Area 4th October 2018 at 9:28 am

    How many transfer specialists currently don’t have the qualifications to give investment advice? All the ones I know already do.

  2. Julian Stevens 4th October 2018 at 10:05 am

    “responses to the FCA’s consultation confirm its initial analysis that the evidence it has seen does not show that contingent charging is the main driver of poor outcomes for customers.” Responses from whom? If such responses are from advisers saying things like “Oooh no, I’d never allow the prospect of not getting paid anything if I recommend not transferring to influence my advice, even though, in addition to the time spent on my initial analysis, I’ll have to write a lengthy SR to justify my conclusion”, one has to wonder if that’s really the case. Human nature suggests not. After half a dozen cases in a row on which the adviser has been forced to conclude that the client shouldn’t transfer, he (or his employer) would surely be thinking “Hang on a minute…..”

    Personally, I don’t advise on DPB transfers but I don’t mind admitting that if I did, faced with that kind of conflict, I’d find it pretty darned difficult to remain scrupulously neutral.

