FCA: We don’t want IFAs to be ‘order takers’

The FCA does not want advisers to act as “order takers”, its IFA technical specialist has said.
Speaking at Finalytiq’s Science of Retirement conference today, Chris Hewitt urged advisers to question the client’s motivations behind their request before transacting any business.
He said: “We do think advisers shouldn’t be order takers. If a client comes in and says, okay, I want to have my pension, it’s probably not a great outcome for advisers to do that no questions asked. Part of advisers’ role is to challenge clients and understand what’s driving that decision.”
Hewitt said that the aim of the adviser should not be to be “confrontational”, but to help clients make more informed decisions.
Hewitt said: “We do recognise with the introduction of freedom and choice, quite a few people now see pensions in a different way, as just another tax efficient savings vehicle that can be used for a wider range of objectives.
“For a lot of consumers there are going to need to be compromises on how they use their assets, pensions included…There’s a key role for advisers.”
“It’s really important to get those good quality client objectives at the outset, really understand what the client is approaching you for.”
Insistent client issues
However, Hewitt said that when it comes to the issue of insistent clients who wish to transact against advice, dealing with these recommendations was a “commercial decision” for the firm, as long as they made the risks clear and documented that the client was acting against advice, as per the FCA’s guidance.
Hewitt replaced Rory Percival one of the key FCA liasons for advisers in October.
Hewitt was a lead associate in the FCA’s investment intermediaries department, and worked in financial advice before joining then regulator the Financial Services Authority in 2010.
Hewitt, who is level four qualified, has been involved a number of thematic reviews around risk profiling, centralised investment propositions, investment advice at banks and RDR compliant adviser charging.
So is this the beginning of the end of focused advice I wonder? It is all fair and good in FCA Utopia-land to say we should not be order takers however if a client comes to me (especially at this times of years and says “Marty the misses and I want to max out on our ISA allowances and nothing else”. If the client’s have read and understood my proposition, see I offer full or focused advice services along with what defines them and they say “Perfect, focused is what suits us”. Just what on earth does the FCA think goes on in the real world or how it operates? Is the FCA seriously now saying that every client must pay for full advice, regardless of their objectives?Do they seriously expect us to take the time, effort and go to the expense of providing the “FCA -LaLa land” full service but only get paid for focused service? I think not, the FCA should seriously consider going and doing one here. Why should any client be forced into paying a higher fee for something they do not want? The full advice service is a lot more expensive than my focused one. It boils down to transparency, choice, what the clients wants us to do and what they are willing to pay. Like a lot of other (and former) FCA staff, this guy is in serious cuckoo land.
No, all they’re saying is you need to guide and give advice not take orders. focused advice lives on, but it’s focused advice not limited information. If a client came into you and said I want to buy into an unregulated Brazilian rain forest please, you wouldn’t take the order and do as he asks as you may feel it really isn’t a good idea or suitable for that particular client. Same in the example of a client coming in and for example saying I want to take all my pension as one cash lump sum. I’m sure you’d feel it was your duty to assess, and then guide and advise the client accordingly.
I have to turn away loads of insistent clients for commercial reasons. My number is similar to an Indian take away restaurant and the last guy asked me for a chicken bhuna, mushroom rice and 3 spicey papadums.
This is an issue with DB transfer advice. There is a growing trend of offering a client a choice between death benefits or guaranteed income and letting them make a choice without much in the way of advice. There’s ultimately a choice to be made, but it has to be a very well informed one.
The issues are many, the solution is complicated, the outcome is known and the FCA will have no say. It is the FOS that will sink the advisers. So you advise the client not to transact a DB Transfer, to wait until NRD, Gilts rise and the transfer value halves. Client then complains that your advice has made them worse of and refers to the FOS. You took a fee for providing that advice, which they will then state makes you liable as your failure to transact and recommend. That you should have seen that Gilt Yields could have risen, the FOS will apply the same argument they currently apply to past DB transfers transacted when CETV’s in todays terms were very low. If you do not think that by taking a fee and either refusing to transact or failing to recommend protects you, you are incorrect. Mark my words, which ever option you take, not to transact, transact, insistent client, the FOS will find a way to justify your fee makes you liable. Unless you have documented every possible outcome you most likely will fail to fight any claim.
Well the FCA I thought was trying to make the IFA take orders. Oh sorry that’s just from the FCA, who has a statute of limitations of only 1 Year for complaint against them. Even thought the adviser is on the hook for life. The complaints commissioner is on the side of the FCA also the FSCS, neither one will criticize the other because they are all in the same side. What a load of ——-s
As a left field take on this it seems to me that there is a principle involved here. Does it also apply to investments and other advice or are expected standards higher for pensions? Surely it applies to other advice too. If that’s the case then it would be interesting to know how robo-advice could ever reasonably “challenge clients and understand what’s driving that decision”?
I think the FCA is spot on with this. Working the transactional model has been far too prevalent. It is assumed (or should be) that we know more than the client. Therefore in the above example of “I want a pension” a good adviser will ask a multitude of questions. (NOT just a fact find) For example. What about your AE? How much were you thinking of contributing? What is your tax rate? If you don’t pay HRT is it really worth it? Have you considered an ISA instead (tax free income later). Do you have any debt? Perhaps it would be better to pay this down or redeem. Perhaps even a buy to let might be an option. And so forth.
It should no longer be the case of seeing a customer and saying – “You should have a pension/ISA etc. – sign here – we take 3% upfront and 0.5% ongoing”. It should be more of a case of charging for the advice, irrespective of any product.